The team is ready to play after a player on the JV team came down with COVID-19, forcing a two-week quarantine.With fall weather around the corner and area schools returning to a semblance of normalcy, the St. Helens High School volleyball team is ready to take on strong opponents this season. Tom Ray is currently head coach of the girls team and is looking forward to a new season, which kicked off Thursday, Sept., 16 at Parkrose. The Lady Lions fell in five games. "Our first-game jitters were very apparent as we had some first-game-of-the-season errors," Ray said, adding...

SAINT HELENS, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO