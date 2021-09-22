Crumbl and senior tourney's slated at PGCC

Bye, bye summer and hello autumn! The first day of autumn arrived with freezing temperatures, but seven women braved the cool morning temperature to participate in one of our final Ladies Days. They formed two teams and played a scramble called “Oldie Goldies”. Surely that referred to the summer days just ended or a song hit list from the past and not to our ladies – but oh no, we had to disclose our ages. Then the numbers in the oldest team member’s age were added together - Judi’s 80 became 8 and Marsha’s 74 became 11 – sorry ladies, now everyone knows! Those totals would then be subtracted from the team score at the end of play.

