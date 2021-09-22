CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crumbl and senior tourney's slated at PGCC

By JOHN VAN VLEET For the Citizen
Herald-Journal
 6 days ago

Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a Chicago tournament last week. In the First Flight, Jay Grunig and Rick Allen tied for 1st with four points. Chad Christensen and Nick Anderson tied for third with two points. In the Second Flight Brad Bybee finished first with two points. Mike Harris, Shane Spackman, and Steve Anderson finished tied for second with one point apiece. Kay Swainston and Kim Johnson tied for 5th with zero points. Skins were won by Jay Grunig, Nick Anderson, Kay Swainston, Mike Harris, and Steve Westerberg.

