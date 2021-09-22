County digitizes land ownership map
The Sept. 13 Franklin County commissioners meeting began with an update from Eric Sant on the status of the GIS Services Contract. He noted some of the completed goals such as being caught up with the accessors office, building a deed link history and revamping and standardizing addresses. The contract will be reviewed and presented for approval at the next meeting. This digitized mapping of Franklin County land ownership is available on the county’s website.www.hjnews.com
