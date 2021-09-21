CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boone County, IA

Treasurer Fitzgerald’s Top 10 Unclaimed Properties In Boone County

kwbg.com
 8 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa—The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt is preparing to release its fall publication, which includes new names of past and present Iowans who have unclaimed property waiting to be claimed. State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald is giving us a sneak peek for Boone County. “Everyone loves a top 10 list, especially when it comes to money waiting to be claimed by you or someone you may know,” said Fitzgerald. “The final list will be published soon, but there’s no need to wait. If you don’t see your name in the Top 10, search our entire database anytime at GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov.”

www.kwbg.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Government
City
Boone, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
Boone County, IA
Business
County
Boone County, IA
Boone County, IA
Government
CBS News

YouTube tackles misinformation — will take down videos linking vaccines to cancer, autism

YouTube is tightening its policies on vaccine videos in an effort to fight misinformation and conspiracy theories. The video-sharing platform announced a ban on misinformation around any vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or local health authorities that are currently being administered. YouTube defines as "misinformation" any content that claims approved vaccines "cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines," according to a blog post Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

Mandates are boosting vaccination rates, but not without a tradeoff

(CNN) — Mandates that require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have spurred workers to get vaccinated in recent weeks -- yet some holdouts have been suspended or lost their jobs, and workplaces are scrambling to cover potential shortages. The tradeoff -- a disrupted workplace in the short term in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Senate reaches deal to avoid government shutdown, Schumer announces

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that senators have reached a deal on a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown. "We are ready to move forward," Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor. "We have an agreement on ... the continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown, and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unclaimed Property#Bloomberg Lp#Iowans#The Treasurer S Office#Unclaimed Properties#Arthur C Meyers#Eleanor L Jipp#Franklin#Hannah#Bloomberg#Dean M Alsin#Ia State

Comments / 0

Community Policy