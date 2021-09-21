Treasurer Fitzgerald’s Top 10 Unclaimed Properties In Boone County

DES MOINES, Iowa—The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt is preparing to release its fall publication, which includes new names of past and present Iowans who have unclaimed property waiting to be claimed. State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald is giving us a sneak peek for Boone County. “Everyone loves a top 10 list, especially when it comes to money waiting to be claimed by you or someone you may know,” said Fitzgerald. “The final list will be published soon, but there’s no need to wait. If you don’t see your name in the Top 10, search our entire database anytime at GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov.”