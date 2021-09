You did read that headline correctly. The multi-state lottery game, Powerball, has a top prize that is estimated at $545 million dollars for its next drawing. What might come as a surprise to many of you is that you can play Powerball again tonight. If you had not heard the Powerball game recently added a Monday night drawing to its schedule of giveaways and since tonight is Monday, we're going to have a drawing.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO