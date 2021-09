Twenty years after the 9/11 attack by hijackers we are seeing similar death toll every two days with a daily death toll of 1500 from the Covid-19 and it’s mutant Delta. Just as in war, the fight against the Covid requires citizens to defend one and another and the country. Compared with what was asked of so many people 20 years ago the sacrifices required in this struggle is minimal to say the least. We don’t have to dig through the smoking ruins getting cancers or permanent respiratory illnesses all we have to do is get a shot. Wow how things have changed.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO