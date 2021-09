ALAMEDA (KPIX) — The state is now mobilizing — and spending a lot of money — to clean up all of the junk we often see along highways. But Saturday was the day for the annual coastal cleanup and a lot of people, frustrated by the unsightly problem, were willing to spend their own time to pick up someone else’s trash. “Anywhere you go, you pull over on the side of the road to go biking and there’s trash,” said Kristen Bowman of Oakland. “What’s breaking my heart today is that there’s just so much trash here right at the water’s...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO