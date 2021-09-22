State health department extends monoclonal antibody treatment contract
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services extended its contract on providing monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 by 30 days. According to data from clinical trials, the monoclonal antibody treatment method has been proven to reduce high-risk COVID-19 patients from being hospitalized. In many cases, the FDA-approved treatment has also prevented severe progressions of the disease, including deaths.www.lincolnnewsnow.com
