State health department extends monoclonal antibody treatment contract

By Srijita Datta
 7 days ago

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services extended its contract on providing monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 by 30 days. According to data from clinical trials, the monoclonal antibody treatment method has been proven to reduce high-risk COVID-19 patients from being hospitalized. In many cases, the FDA-approved treatment has also prevented severe progressions of the disease, including deaths.

