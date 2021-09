In recognition of National Hunger Action Day, we proudly joined Publix Super Markets in a conversation around food insecurity. We are reminded of all the actions that make it possible for Harry Chapin Food Bank to feed a quarter of a million people each month. It’s the acts of generosity from our loyal donors who sustain our food distribution programs. It’s the daily actions of our changemakers who work along with us on the front lines ensuring food is packaged and distributed to families who are hungry. It’s the procurement actions taken by our retail partners, food producers and farmers that equip your food bank with the necessary inventory to feed those who are hungry. All these collective actions ensure that food is readily available in our five-county footprint and reinforce that Harry Chapin Food Bank is truly the safety net of our community. It is our privilege to be the conduit of nourishment, hope and love.

CHARITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO