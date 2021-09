The 2021 Premier Lacrosse League season marked a resurgence for Paul Rabil. After registering just five points in five games for the Atlas Lacrosse Club in 2020, the 35-year-old midfielder and co-founder of PLL recorded 22 goals and seven assists in 10 games this year for the Cannons Lacrosse Club. In addition to having his best statistical season in three years, Rabil also reclaimed the record for most career points in professional field lacrosse history, finishing with 657 points all-time.

