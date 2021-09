Finding a fresh take on defined genres such as hip-hop is hard to come by, but Black Dawn has nestled their way into Chill-Hop, an eclectic blend of rap and vibrant beats changing up the music scene. The sibling duo, Michael "Apacolips" Muhammad and Thomas "2Slick" Lea, have been making their own spin on music for over three decades now. From distributing CDs from the trunk of their car to making themselves known in the DMV, Black Dawn is here to make their voices heard. The duo has performed at prestigious venues, including The Lincoln Theater, Arena Stage, and The D.C. Convention Center, to propel their names amongst the masses. With "Steppers Party BD Slide," the brothers are trying something radically different with a song and dance combo.

