With evictions on pause until 2022, Seattle renters hope to access federal help

By Kim Malcolm
KUOW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Malcolm talks with Edmund Witter, managing attorney with the Housing Justice Project, which gives free legal help to renters facing eviction in King County. On Tuesday, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan extended the moratorium on evictions until Jan. 15, 2022. We talk with Witter about what this decision means for renters facing eviction, many of whom have been unable to access federal funds allocated for rental assistance.

