NORWALK, Conn. — Nine months ago, John Kydes was thinking maybe he’d run for Mayor this year. Now he may not even get onto the ballot as a Common Council candidate. Kydes, who was first elected to the Council in 2013, tied for second place Tuesday in a Democratic primary forced by two newcomers unhappy with the way things went during the budget cycle this spring. Only two people can win the contest to be Democratic Council candidates for District C.

NORWALK, CT ・ 13 DAYS AGO