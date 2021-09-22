Prisoners of the Ghostland: Nic Cage on Never Phoning It In

Next year, Nicolas Cage plays himself in comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. It sounds like a great laugh, but Cage himself won’t be partaking. Speaking to Collider, the action movie actor says the whole premise is a bit much for him, not least because his character isn’t who he actually is in real life. “I’m never going to see that movie. I’m told it’s a good movie,” Cage explains. “My manager, Mike Nilon, who is also a producer on it, looked at it. He was very happy. I’m told the audience loved the movie. But it’s just too much of a whacked-out trip for me to go to a movie theater and watch me play Tom Gormican’s highly-neurotic, anxiety-ridden version of me.”

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO