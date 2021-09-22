Prisoners of the Ghostland: Nic Cage on Never Phoning It In

V/H/S/94 was reviewed out of Fantastic Fest, and will debut on Shudder on Oct. 6. The fourth entry in the V/H/S franchise, and the first since 2014, V/H/S/94 is a lukewarm retread of familiar found footage imagery — with one major exception. Shot within the constraints of COVID lockdown, the anthology saga hops back in time to the 1990s, with a framing story and three horror shorts made in the U.S., each of which apes a distinctly home-video look, though they rarely do anything interesting with it. However, the fourth short, made in Indonesia, bucks this trend and takes a wildly innovative approach to the genre. It makes little effort to match the themes and aesthetics of the rest of the film, but it’s also what makes the whole experience worthwhile.
