CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Prisoners of the Ghostland: Nic Cage on Never Phoning It In

IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicolas Cage talks at length with IGN writer Siddhant Adlakha about his surreal new genre film Prisoners of the Ghostland - and how he has never phoned in a performance. The Prisoners of the Ghostland opened in theaters, On Demand, and on digital on September 17, 2021.

me.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

Nicolas Cage Refuses to Watch New Movie Where He Plays ‘Neurotic, Anxiety-Ridden’ Nic Cage

Nicolas Cage is having a strong 2021 with the release of the acclaimed drama “Pig” and the upcoming Sion Sono-directed Samurai-Western “Prisoners of the Ghostland.” The actor should be able to keep buzz high into 2022, where April sees the release of Tom Gormican’s gonzo action-comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” The film casts Nicolas Cage as Nicolas Cage in the story of a Mexican billionaire Nic Cage super-fan (Pedro Pescal) who happens to be a notorious drug lord. The fan forces Cage to recreate his iconic characters to extricate his kidnapped wife and daughter. Sharon Horgan, Tiffany Haddish, and Neil Patrick Harris also star.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Prisoners of the Ghostland Star Bill Moseley on Extreme Cinema and Sharing Scenes With Nicolas Cage

Filmmaker Sion Sono has delivered audiences a number of ambitious genre films over the years, finding ways to blend together unexpected themes and narratives to create entirely original adventures. His latest effort, Prisoners of the Ghostland, enlisted Nicolas Cage as its hero, but Cage isn't the only fan-favorite genre performer in the effort, as the actor goes toe to toe with The Devil's Rejects star Bill Moseley as "The Governor." Bringing the new project to life saw a number of challenges for Moseley, as it was Sono's first English-language film and put him up against Cage, though Moseley brought his A-game to give just as colorful and memorable a performance as Cage's. Prisoners of the Ghostland hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on September 17th.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Nicolas Cage Promises He’s Never Retiring

Nicolas Cage says he will never quit acting. One of the most recognized actors of his time, who has become an icon of popular culture, Cage’s career spawns over three decades of roles in movies like Snake Eyes, Face/Off, The Rock and Leaving Las Vegas (the film that earned him an Oscar).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Nic Cage
thedigitalfix.com

Nicolas Cage will never watch the movie where Nicolas Cage plays Nicolas Cage

Next year, Nicolas Cage plays himself in comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. It sounds like a great laugh, but Cage himself won’t be partaking. Speaking to Collider, the action movie actor says the whole premise is a bit much for him, not least because his character isn’t who he actually is in real life. “I’m never going to see that movie. I’m told it’s a good movie,” Cage explains. “My manager, Mike Nilon, who is also a producer on it, looked at it. He was very happy. I’m told the audience loved the movie. But it’s just too much of a whacked-out trip for me to go to a movie theater and watch me play Tom Gormican’s highly-neurotic, anxiety-ridden version of me.”
MOVIES
Collider

'The Black Phone' Poster Introduces a Terrifying Ethan Hawke

Ahead of its world premiere at Fantastic Fest, Scott Derrickson has released the first poster for his upcoming film The Black Phone starring Ethan Hawke. The poster shows what looks to be Hawke underneath some white face paint and grotesque mask evoking Lon Chaney in London After Midnight. Hawke is...
MOVIES
Chicago Sun-Times

‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’: A dark future when dialogue is wacky and Nicolas Cage could blow up anytime

The poster for “Prisoners of the Ghostland” features a steely-eyed, bruised and battered Nicolas Cage and the quote:. “THE WILDEST MOVIE I’VE MADE” – Nicolas Cage. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen an actor blurb his own movie, but we’re talking about Nicolas Cage here and nothing surprises us anymore — but given Cage’s track record of churning out bizarro B-movies such as “Color Out of Space” and “Willy’s Wonderland” and “The Wicker Man” and “Mandy” and we’re just getting started — is “Prisoners of the Ghostland” really the wildest movie he’s ever made?
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Interview: Bill Moseley Discusses PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND [Part 2]

Earlier this year at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, Daily Dead had the opportunity to speak with horror legend Bill Moseley about his scene-stealing performance in Sion Sono’s Prisoners of the Ghostland (you can read the first part of that interview HERE). And now that the film is set to arrive in select theaters, on Demand, and on Digital today, courtesy of RLJE Films, we thought it was the perfect time to share the second part of our chat with Moseley.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghostland#The Prisoners#Ign
bostonnews.net

Watch Prisoners of the Ghostland Online Streaming For Free at Home

Nicolas Cage, welcome back to the game. Last week, Cage returned to the Sundance Film Festival with a new crime thriller, Prisoners of the Ghostland. Directed by Sion Sono, the genre-bending Prisoners of the Ghostland centers on a criminal who is sent on a rescue mission into a dark supernatural universe, but first, he must break the curse holding the world captive. As a very wise man once said, "I'm gonna steal the Declaration of the Ghostland."
VIDEO GAMES
Decider

New Movies On Demand: ‘Prisoners Of The Ghostland,’ ‘Together,’ ‘Best Sellers,’ + More

Nicolas Cage returns to his action hero days, and Sharon Horgan and James McAvoy spend quarantine together in this week’s new movies on VOD. The Cage-led Prisoners Of The Ghostland has an East Meets West vibe thanks to it’s setting, Samurai Town, a mashup of Old West and Japanese aesthetics. In the film, Cage plays Hero, a man who is rigged with explosives and will meet his end if he can’t bring home a young woman who has run away from her family.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rue-morgue.com

Bill Moseley On His Despotic New Role In “Prisoners of the Ghostland”

Bill Moseley is a modern horror icon. From Chop Top to Otis B. Driftwood, the chameleonic actor puts his all into every one of his characters, large or small. Recently, we had the opportunity to chat with Moseley about his new role as The Governor in, PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND, the English language debut of Japanese director Sion Sono that stars Nicolas Cage as a ruthless bank robber tasked with finding The Governor’s missing daughter in exchange for his freedom.
MOVIES
ithaca.com

Caged Heat

As part of the ongoing “New to Me” Film Festival — basically me watching lots of movies I’ve never seen — I’ve been watching a lot of Nicolas Cage’s more recent movies. He’s working a lot for financial reasons, sure, and for lower budgets, but Cage still seems excited by acting. He’s alive and making his usual unique choices and taking chances. Say what you will about Rob W. King’s “The Humanity Bureau” (2018), a modest, slightly goofy micro-budget futuristic thriller, but Cage hasn’t turned into Bruce Willis. He’s not phoning it in.
MOVIES
IGN

V/H/S/94 Review

V/H/S/94 was reviewed out of Fantastic Fest, and will debut on Shudder on Oct. 6. The fourth entry in the V/H/S franchise, and the first since 2014, V/H/S/94 is a lukewarm retread of familiar found footage imagery — with one major exception. Shot within the constraints of COVID lockdown, the anthology saga hops back in time to the 1990s, with a framing story and three horror shorts made in the U.S., each of which apes a distinctly home-video look, though they rarely do anything interesting with it. However, the fourth short, made in Indonesia, bucks this trend and takes a wildly innovative approach to the genre. It makes little effort to match the themes and aesthetics of the rest of the film, but it’s also what makes the whole experience worthwhile.
TV & VIDEOS
horrornews.net

Interview: Bill Moseley (Prisoners of the Ghostland)

Legendary Actor Bill Moseley has starred in over one hundred film and television shows. Everything from Night of the Living Dead, Halloween (2007), House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, House, Repo! The Genetic Opera, 3 From Hell, and more. Now he stars in Prisoner of the Ghostland, directed by Sion Sono and starring Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella and Nick Cassavetes. Bill Moseley spoke with me for Horrornews.net. He offers up some advice and talks about working with Nicolas Cage, and they share a great work ethic. Make sure to check out PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy