Rookie NFL quarterbacks struggling through 1st 2 weeks

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 6 days ago

The rookie class of quarterbacks that entered the season full of fanfare is finding the adjustment to the NFL is not very easy. Top two picks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson lead the league with five interceptions after opening the season with back-to-back losses, Trey Lance has barely seen the field and Mac Jones is the only quarterback to get a win, and that came against Wilson. The rookie class overall has thrown 12 interceptions and nine touchdowns and posted a 67.9 rating while losing five of six starts.

