CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Dubois declares `I’m back;’ set for fresh start in Winnipeg

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 6 days ago

TORONTO (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois is looking forward to finally getting to know his Jets teammates after spending much of last season in Winnipeg isolated from them due to COVID-19 protocols, coupled with a rash of injuries. Dubois says he never felt like himself after being traded by Columbus to Winnipeg in January. The 23-year-old spent this summer dedicating himself to putting last year behind him. He will arrive for the start of Jets camp in top shape. To suggest he’s excited, Dubois says, would be an understatement.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Assessing the New York Rangers center depth for 2021-22

It appears the Rangers will enter training camp with Mika Zibanejad, Ryan Strome, Filip Chytil, Morgan Barron, Kevin Rooney, and Greg McKegg vying for center positions. Zibanejad and Strome are guaranteed the top two spots, assuming the Rangers don’t trade for Jack Eichel. News on Eichel has been slow recently, but Elliotte Friedman reported on September 9th that the Sabres have re-engaged in talks.
NHL
FanSided

Winnipeg Jets Prospect Dmitri Rashevsky Off to Flying Start in the KHL

The NHL is only about a month from starting as most franchises, including the Winnipeg Jets, will be kicking off their training camps next week, but leagues are the globe have already kicked off their 2021-2022 campaigns. There are some Winnipeg Jets prospects and former draft picks competing in these...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winnipeg#Jets#Ap Hockey
chatsports.com

Morning Skate: Fresh start

Hey, it’s Monday — a new week is upon us and the 2021-2022 season creeps closer. The B’s split their games in the Buffalo prospect tournament this weekend, though the results weren’t as important as getting a glimpse at what these kids can do. Jesper Froden was one of the...
NHL
bleachernation.com

Jonathan Toews Speaks: Returning To The Blackhawks, Goals For This Season, and More

Here’s a sight for sore eyes, my frents. On Thursday, the Blackhawks opened up training camp prior to the 2021-22 season and arguably the biggest storyline heading into Day 1 was the return of Chicago’s Captain Jonathan Toews. After missing all of the 2020-21 season due to Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, Toews announced in June that he was back on the ice and preparing to return to the club for this season. As training camp approached, we saw much more of Toews than we did during all of the 2020-21 season out and about with teammates and friends.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

What is Hendrix Lapierre’s future with the Washington Capitals?

Hendrix Lapierre was the Washington Capitals first round selection in the 2020 draft. A pick that looked like a potential steal, Lapierre has vastly improved while also avoiding injuries since being picked. A 6’0″ and 180 lbs build, Lapierre is an extremely skilled player who can play left wing or...
NHL
chatsports.com

I’m back, baby!

“Like the prodigal son, I was out on my own. Now I’m trying to find my way back home.”. The Colangelos and Okafors can no longer silence me. It’s been a little over four years since I wrote a post for Liberty Ballers. At the time, the Sixers hadn’t made the playoffs in five years. Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz had yet to play a meaningful minute in a Sixers uniform. Joel Embiid had just 31 NBA games under his belt. Tyrese Maxey had recently finished up his sophomore year of high school.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Blackhawks’ Stanley Cup era started with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Can they help usher in a new one this season?

The Chicago Blackhawks championship run started with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, and symbolically, it ends with Kane and Toews. Since March, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and Andrew Shaw — the last vestiges of the supporting cast for hockey’s most dynamic duo of the 2010s — were either traded away or bowed out to injuries. Two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie Corey Crawford parted ways with ...
NHL
canescountry.com

‘I’m very happy with where I’m at’: Bear ready for fresh start with Canes

It was an offseason of change for the Carolina Hurricanes, as the team kicked off training camp last week with a slew of new faces on the ice. One of those newcomers is defenseman Ethan Bear, acquired from the Edmonton Oilers in a trade for Warren Foegele as a piece to quell the loss of Dougie Hamilton. The 24-year-old Bear has two and a half years of NHL experience under his belt, and played 71 games in 2019-20 en route to a 10th-place finish in Calder voting.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Finally home in Toronto, Raptors begin moving on from Lowry

TORONTO (AP) — After more than 18 months in exile because of COVID-19 border restrictions, returning home to ‘The North’ has been a journey of discovery for the Toronto Raptors. Head coach Nick Nurse walked into his arena office for the first time since Feb. 28, 2020, and found a forgotten, and very dusty, blue suit hanging in his locker. In search of an authentic Toronto experience, forward Pascal Siakam took his first ride on public transit when visiting a local park. Guard Gary Trent Jr., acquired from Portland while the Raptors were playing in Tampa last season, started checking out the restaurant scene in his new home. “I didn’t realize how much I enjoyed living here until I came back,” guard Fred VanVleet said Monday at Raptors media day.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Lowry begins anew in Miami, ready for 1st practice with Heat

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Lowry posed for pictures. He chatted up some new teammates for the first time. And he struggled a bit trying to remember the names of various people he was meeting, a task that proved challenging since most were wearing masks. The first day at his new job wasn’t easy. The second day, that’ll be more to his liking. Lowry went through media day in Miami for the first time Monday, the gamut of interviews and photos that serves as the precursor to training camp. The actual playing of basketball with the Heat starts with the first practice on Tuesday.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Love, Cavaliers looking forward as training camp opens

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love wants to be a positive force for the team this season. The Cavaliers finished with a 22-50 record last season and are attempting to build around a group of young players acquired in the draft or trades. Love played in only 25 games last season because of a calf injury. He is entering his 14th season and turned 33 this month. The power forward was a key member of Cleveland’s championship team in 2016 during a stretch that saw the Cavaliers advance to the NBA Finals four straight seasons. Love is optimistic about the role he’ll play this season as training camp opens Tuesday.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Suns return to camp after Finals loss, embrace new journey

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have returned to preseason camp barely two months after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games in the Finals. The burn of that setback is still fresh for players and coaches, but there’s a limit to how much this team is looking backward. Most of last year’s roster returns for another shot at the championship, including the All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Booker missed the team’s media day because he’s in the league’s health and safety protocol.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy