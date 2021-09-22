CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

AUD/USD Decline Likely To Continue

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Tuesday’s trading session, the Australian Dollar declined by 57 pips or 0.78% against the US Dollar. The currency pair was pressured lower by the 50– hour simple moving average on Tuesday. Everything being equal, the AUD/USD exchange rate could continue to edge lower in a descending channel pattern during...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Breakout Occurs

On Monday, the Australian Dollar edged higher by 37 pips or 0.52% against the US Dollar. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during the Asian session on Tuesday. Given that a breakout has occurred, buyers could continue to drive the exchange rate higher within...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Continues the Consolidation Pattern

The Australian dollar has rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday to show signs of consolidation yet again. The 0.73 level above offers significant resistance yet again, and at this point in time it is likely that we continue to see sellers in that general vicinity. You can see that we have formed a couple of wicks above and have not dug back into them. The 50 day EMA is currently sitting at the 0.7343 level and going lower. That opens up the possibility of a “fade the rallies” type of situation, but the moves have been relatively small.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/NZD Price Analysis: More upside likely above 1.0400

AUD/NZD turns slightly negative after it claims 1.0400 on Tuesday. Bulls remain hopeful above psychological 1.0400 mark . Momentum oscillator holds onto the overbought zone with bullish bias. AUD/NZD prints fresh daily gains ahead of the Australian Retail Sales data on Tuesday. The pair touched the 1.0400 mark and immediately...
RETAIL
actionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

ECB member De Kos said yesterday that the ECB’s monetary support cuts should be made with caution. At the same time, ECB head Christine Lagarde indicates that there is reason to believe that the energy crisis in Europe will not lead to long-term inflation. Analysts believe the opposite. Trading recommendations.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Usd#Aud#Moving Average#Currency Pair#Australian
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD to march forward to the 0.75 level by year-end – ANZ

The Australian dollar’s price action in recent weeks has highlighted the precarious state of global growth and regional asset markets. Nevertheless, economists at ANZ maintain their year-end AUD/USD of 0.75. “We think the RBA will be cautious, even as the economy rebounds. Labour market slack and undershooting wage growth will...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Potential Target At 153.50

On Monday, the British Pound surged by 101 pips or 0.67% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair breached the upper line of an ascending channel pattern during the Asian session on Tuesday. Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend bullish during the following trading session. The...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Bulls Could Prevail

During Monday’s trading session, the common European currency edged higher by 40 pips or 0.30% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair was pressured higher by the 50– hour simple moving average on Monday. All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to surge in an ascending channel pattern...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The bears prevailed during yesterday’s trading session, but the pair could not breach the support at 1.1686. During the early hours of today’s trading, the attack on behalf of the sellers continues and a breach of the mentioned level is a highly probable scenario that would easily lead to future losses and a move towards 1.1614. If the bulls re-enter the market, their first target can be found at the level of1.1708, but only a successful breach of 1.1752 could lead to a change in the current market sentiment. The announcement of the consumer confidence data for the U.S. (today;14:00 GMT) could lead to an increase in volatility. In addition to this, the head of the ECB will be speaking at 12:00 GMT, while overseas, the head of the FED will be testifying in front of the Senate at 14:00 GMT.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD retreats sharply from daily tops, drops to 0.7265 area amid stronger USD

AUD/USD struggled to capitalize/preserve its modest gains to levels beyond the 0.7300 mark. Surging US bond yields pushed the USD to fresh one-month tops and prompted fresh selling. A cautious mood further weighed on the perceived riskier aussie and contributed to the slide. The AUD/USD pair dropped nearly 50 pips...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD traders batten down the hatches below daily trendline support

The many cross-currents in the forex space right now is pressuring AUD. AUD/USD bears are in charge and testing a critical daily dynamic support line. The Australian dollar has reversed course on Tuesday, falling from a high of 0.7311 as European markets opened when a surge in US yields sent the US dollar firmly bid across the board. At the time of writing, AUD/USD is down 0.6% on the day and trades near 0.7235, hovering over the lows of 0.7228 and on thin ice, technically speaking, testing below daily trendline support.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Two Scenarios Likely

On Friday, the Australian Dollar declined by 71 pips or 0.97% against the US Dollar. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– hour SMAs during Friday’s trading session. Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern and could be set for a...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD

EURUSD is trading at 1.1718; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1730 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1595. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1805. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1905. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the downside border of the Triangle pattern and fix below 1.1680.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Could Still Edge Higher

On Friday, the common European currency edged higher by 43 pips or 0.33% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair tested the 129.80 level during Friday’s trading session. All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend higher in an ascending channel pattern. The potential target for buyers would be near the 130.22 area.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Remains Neutral

On Monday afternoon, the major currency pair is steadily trading at 1.1720 without any sharp fluctuations: the “greenback” remains strong, while the Euro can’t rise despite a huge risk appetite on the market. The latest data on the American real estate market was in favour of the USD. For example,...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD Steady, But Evergrande Lurks

The Australian dollar is in calm waters in the Monday session. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7264, up 0.14% on the day. The Evergrande crisis has shaken investor risk sentiment, which has had a strong impact on risk currencies like the Australian dollar. It is unclear what Chinese authorities have in mind for the property giant. The options range from default to bailout or restructuring the company into smaller parts. What is clear is that Evergrande is in massive trouble and missed a coupon payment last week, with another payment due this week. The markets were willing to overlook the missed payment, but news on Friday that Evergrande’s electric vehicle subsidiary was facing severe liquidity problems spooked investors and sent the Aussie lower. If there is more bad news from Evergrande, the weak Australian dollar could lose more ground. The currency hasn’t managed a winning month since May, as ongoing lockdowns have hurt economic growth.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD clings to gains near 0.7275 region, lacks follow-through

The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven USD and assisted AUD/USD to regain traction. Hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the greenback and capped gains for the pair. Investors now eye US Durable Goods and speeches by FOMC members for a fresh impetus. The AUD/USD pair maintained its bid...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EURUSD Challenges Floor Of 2-Month Trading Range

EURUSD remains skewed to the downside with sellers looking ready to retest the nine-and-a-half-month trough of 1.1664, which has managed to deny downward forces from snowballing. The short-term bearish tone in the pair is also being endorsed by the slight dip in the simple moving averages (SMAs). At the moment...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD has likely moved to a consolidative phase – UOB

24-hour view: “Our expectations for AUD to ‘strengthen further’ was incorrect as it dropped to 0.7237 before closing on a soft note at 0.7257 (-0.54%).The rapid drop appears to be running ahead of itself and AUD is unlikely to weaken further. For today, AUD is more likely to trade sideways between 0.7245 and 0.7295.”
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7226; (P) 0.7271; (R1) 0.7306;. Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral for consolidation above 0.7219 temporary low. On the downside, below 0.7219 will resume the fall from 0.7477 to retest 0.7105 low. Firm break there will resume whole decline from 0.8006 for 0.6991 support next. On the upside, above 0.7320 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 0.7477 resistance instead.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy