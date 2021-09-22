Will Markets Keep A Close Eye At The New Dot Plot?

The Japanese currency experiences some safe haven outflows on Friday as market worries about the possible ripple effects of Evergrande, a giant Chinese developer, defaulting tended to ease. It should be noted that the USD tended to get considerable support against a number of its counterparts on Friday as US yields tended to be on the rise before correcting lower today, possibly reflecting also the more hawkish stance of the Fed on Wednesday. The common currency remained relatively stable, while EUR traders keep an eye out for the results of Germany’s elections as a long negotiation period seems about to follow the results to form a governing alliance. The Loonie gained against the USD during today’s Asian session, possibly also reflecting the positive market mood yet probably also supported by higher oil prices which continued to rise for a fifth consecutive day feeding on supply worries. US stockmarkets remained in the greens as market participants tended to shake off any worries for a possible Evergrande default, yet the Chinese developer seems to have missed yet another interest payment which could increase uncertainty in today’s session. Gold prices rose on Friday despite rising yields and a strengthening USD, possibly reflecting some market uncertainty. USD/JPY corrected lower during today’s Asian session after a five-day rally and before reaching the 110.90 (R1) resistance line. Given that in its correction lower the pair broke the upward trendline guiding it, we tend to switch our bullish outlook in favor of a sideways bias temporarily. The RSI indicator below our 4-hour chart seems to remain near the reading of 70, which on the one hand tends to confirm the bull’s dominance yet reminds us that the pair is near overbought levels. Should the bulls actually take charge once again of the pair’s direction, we may see it breaking 110.90 (R1) resistance line and aim for the 111.65 (R2) level. If the bears take over, we may see the pair breaking the 110.20 (S1) support line, aiming for the 109.25 (S2) level.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO