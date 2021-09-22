CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Markets Keep A Close Eye At The New Dot Plot?

Cover picture for the articleMarkets yesterday took a pause after Monday’s risk-off. European equities rebounded 1%+, but major US indices closed little changed. Too little to conclude that a sustained buy-on-dips is still in vogue. Core yields (less than 1 bp higher for German yields, up to 1.2 bps in the US) also suggest ongoing investors caution after Monday’s substantial decline. The dollar showed no clear directional trend either with DXY closing marginally softer at 93.20. EUR/USD finished the day unchanged at 1.1726.

Fed officials involved in stock trading to retire

Two senior Federal Reserve officials who recently drew intense criticism for their stock trading will retire in the coming week, they announced Monday, although only one mentioned the controversy. The two officials engaged in large stock trades in 2020, at a time when the Federal Reserve was aggressively acting to support the US economy amid the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to financial disclosures first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
The Energy Crisis In Europe And Asia Could Significantly Slow Down The Global Economic Recovery

The US stock market closed without a single trend yesterday. The Dow Jones index increased by 0.21%, thanks to the growth of the banking sector. The S&P 500 index decreased by 0.28%, and the Nasdaq technology index lost 0.52%. Investors are clearly leaving technology stocks and switching to companies associated with economic growth. This is a sign that investors are expecting the market to rise soon. The energy sector is also in the focus of investors, as due to the increase in oil and natural gas prices, energy stocks are growing.
Yen Crosses Accelerating Upward on Persistent Rally in Treasury Yields

Strong rally in treasury yields is currently the main theme driving the markets. On the back on hawkish Fed rhetorics, 2-year yield rose to 18-month high, above 0.3%. Benchmark 10-year yield also breaks above 1.5% handle. Yen is currently the worst performing one, with persistent selling pressure. Euro and Swiss Franc are also weak. On the other hand, commodity currencies are the better performers, as led by Canadian, with WTI oil breaching 76 handle. Dollar is mixed for the moment, partly supported by the strength in yield.
USD Gains On Hawkish Comments

The US dollar gained against a number of its counterparts yesterday, as Fed policymakers seem to make their case for a tightneing of the Fed’s monetary policy. It’s characteristic that NY Fed President Williams yesterday reiterated what was included in the Fed’s interest rate decision last week, namely that a tapering of asset purchases may soon be warranted. It should be noted that US yields tended to be on the rise and the 10 year yield even reached a three month high providing support for the USD. It should be noted that Nasdaq retreated also affected by the hawkish comments and rising yields, as also did the Dow Jones. Today we highlight Fed Chairman Powell’s testimony, while traders may also the release of the US consumer confidence for September.
Yields Aand Oil Continue to Move Higher

Tuesday marks another light day in terms of economic data releases. August retail sales will be released for both Sweden and Norway, while Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index is due for release from the US. ECB’s annual Forum begins today, and while the agenda is not focused on the near-term monetary...
Two Trades To Watch: EUR/USD, Gold

EUR/USD is edging lower, extending losses in the previous session after the USD traced treasury yields higher and the Euro fretted over lengthy coalition talks in Germany. Today German GFK consumer confidence came in better than expected in October at 0.3, up from -1.1 in September and defying a steeper decline of -1.6 forecast.
Sterling Tumbles on Energy Worries, Rising Yields Supports Dollar

Sterling tumbles broadly today on increasing talks of energy shortages due to a post-Brexit shortage of truck drivers, as well as a halt to license testing during pandemic lockdowns. Mild risk aversion, which start in European markets, is also weighing down some commodity currencies. Nevertheless, there is little lift to Yen overall, which stays weak against most. Surge US treasury yields is boosting Dollar while German yield is also supporting Euro.
Dollar Turns to US Data Releases as Yields Spike

With yields going berserk, the upcoming batch of US economic data on Friday could be crucial for the dollar’s fortunes. Personal income and consumption numbers along with the Fed’s favorite inflation metric will hit the markets at 12:30 GMT, before the ISM manufacturing survey is released at 14:00 GMT. Overall, the outlook for the dollar remains positive against the euro and yen.
US Open: Stocks Drop as Treasury Yields Rise, Powell in Focus

FTSE -0.13% at 7050. US stocks are seeing opening lower on Tuesday with tech stocks taking the hardest hit ahead Fed Powell’s testimony before Congress later today. US treasury yields have surged to fresh 3 month highs, over 1.5% following last week’s FOMC when the Fed teed-up from tapering bond purchases towards the end of the year. Powell is expected to warn that the rise in inflation could be more prolonged than initially expected, owing to supply chain bottlenecks, sparking bets of a sooner move by the Fed to raise interest rates.
ECB Comments Have More Potential Market Moving Impact

The post-Fed surge in core bond yields was confirmed in Friday’s close. (Bond) markets couldn’t profit from the more fragile risk environment. The German 10-yr yield is on track to completely reverse the Summer decline after marching north of -0.25% (62% retracement May/August retreat). The final intermediate target ahead of the YTD high (-0.07%) stands at -0.15% (June high). The US 10-yr yield finally waved goodbye to 1.37% resistance (38% retracement on March/July decline). The next important mark is 1.53% (62% retracement on that same move). We stick with our upward bias for long term bond yields medium term. EUR/USD already ran into trouble near 1.1750 even as German (real) rates outpaced US ones (in a catch-up move). The approaching German election and European stock markets 1% losses probably had an impact. Sterling’s post-BoE rally only lasted for one day with EUR/GBP closing the week in familiar territory at 0.8571.
Sunset Market Commentary

The topics to guide trading were not that much different from the end of last week. What will be the impact of potential financial instability in the Chinese real estate sector for the Chinese economy and for Chinese markets? And how big is the contagion risk for (selected) markets outside China? There wasn’t that much specific news on the issue over the weekend. One of many channels for a Chinese growth slowdown to affect broader markets are commodity prices. At least for now, broader commodity indices return near the post-corona top levels (e.g. the CRB commodity index). Brent oil ($79.5/b) is nearing the psychological barrier of $80. So at least this source of global inflation doesn’t look like abating, with or without a Chinese slowdown. In this context, interest rate markets continued their post-Fed repositioning with core yields extending the forceful break-out that started on Thursday. The belly (10y/5y +3.75 bps) of the US yield curve underperforms the wings (2y +1 bp, 30y +1.75 bps). The rise is slightly more driven by inflation expectations rather than by real yields (cf commodities). The 10-y yield briefly crossed 1.5% intraday, but the move could not be sustained. US durable goods orders for August were ok (cf infra) but had little impact on intraday dynamics. German Bunds outperformed Treasuries, with yields rising between 0.2 bps and 1.5 bps (10-y). Uncertainty on the new German government the this weekend’s parliamentary election is too high for markets to anticipate on more fiscal leeway for the German and/or the European economy. In a hearing before the European Parliament, ECB Lagarde, reiterated the ECB view that inflation is seen as mainly temporary. However, this didn’t decouple European interest rate markets from the broader ‘normalization trade’. ST uptrends in the German 10-y yield (-0.20%) and the 10-y EMU swap (0.15%) remain firmly in place. For now, the impact of higher core yields on intra-EMU spreads remains modest (10-y Italy today widens by 2 bps). After a poor performance on Friday, European equity markets took a courageous start, but momentum again couldn’t be maintained. Is buy-on-dips evolving to sell-on-upticks? The S&P and the Nasdaq also open in red.
JPY Drops As Evergrande Uncertainty Tends To Ease

The Japanese currency experiences some safe haven outflows on Friday as market worries about the possible ripple effects of Evergrande, a giant Chinese developer, defaulting tended to ease. It should be noted that the USD tended to get considerable support against a number of its counterparts on Friday as US yields tended to be on the rise before correcting lower today, possibly reflecting also the more hawkish stance of the Fed on Wednesday. The common currency remained relatively stable, while EUR traders keep an eye out for the results of Germany’s elections as a long negotiation period seems about to follow the results to form a governing alliance. The Loonie gained against the USD during today’s Asian session, possibly also reflecting the positive market mood yet probably also supported by higher oil prices which continued to rise for a fifth consecutive day feeding on supply worries. US stockmarkets remained in the greens as market participants tended to shake off any worries for a possible Evergrande default, yet the Chinese developer seems to have missed yet another interest payment which could increase uncertainty in today’s session. Gold prices rose on Friday despite rising yields and a strengthening USD, possibly reflecting some market uncertainty. USD/JPY corrected lower during today’s Asian session after a five-day rally and before reaching the 110.90 (R1) resistance line. Given that in its correction lower the pair broke the upward trendline guiding it, we tend to switch our bullish outlook in favor of a sideways bias temporarily. The RSI indicator below our 4-hour chart seems to remain near the reading of 70, which on the one hand tends to confirm the bull’s dominance yet reminds us that the pair is near overbought levels. Should the bulls actually take charge once again of the pair’s direction, we may see it breaking 110.90 (R1) resistance line and aim for the 111.65 (R2) level. If the bears take over, we may see the pair breaking the 110.20 (S1) support line, aiming for the 109.25 (S2) level.
NZD Steadies After Friday Plunge

The New Zealand dollar is trading quietly at the start of the week. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7005, up 0.01% on the day. The New Zealand dollar continues to be racked by strong volatility, as investors anxiously monitor the Evergrande crisis. The Chinese property giant failed to make a USD 85.0 million coupon payment last week, and another USD 47.5 million payment is due this week. The markets shrugged off the missed payment, and NZD/USD jumped 0.96% on Thursday. However, almost all of these gains were lost on Friday, after reports that Evergrande’s Electric Vehicle subsidiary had severe liquidity problems. The kiwi has settled down for now, but the roller-coaster ride could continue, based on new developments in the Evergrande saga. Chinese authorities are unlikely to bail out the company, but if they take measures to prevent contagion, stability in the markets will be preserved.
Currency Pair of the Week: USD/JPY

This week be an event packed week for the US Dollar. Not only will the US be releasing important monthly economic data such as Durable Goods Orders and Core PCE, but there are other important issues for the US Dollar to watch as well. First of which will be the developments regarding last week’s FOMC Interest Rate Decision meeting. Members noted that moderation in bond buying may soon be warranted. Powell went further during his press conference by saying that he feels goals have been met to taper and that tapering could be finished by mid-2022. This sent the US Dollar and US yields higher.
The dot plot thickens

FOMC day finally arrives with markets already being buffeted by a variety of inputs. Although I expect the FOMC to not give too much away on the tapering front, the best we can expect I believe is a signal that they will make a firm decision on whether to start at the November meeting, we could in for a surprise on the latest dot plot. The dot plot, which charts FOMC members’ timelines for rate hikes or cuts could see more members moving hiking expectations into 2022. We may not get a taper tantrum lite from tapering comments, but we could from a more hawkish dot plot. I’ve long given up hope that US bond yields will react materially, but we could see a further extension to the US dollar rally and equities and commodities probably won’t have a good day at the office.
GBP/USD 65 pip volatility on hawkish dot-plot focus turns to Fed’s Powell press conference

Fed keeps interest rates unchanged. Moderation in the asset purchases program “may soon be warranted.”. GBP/USD is volatile on the FOMC statement. The GBP/USD dipped to around 1.3620 on the back of half (9) of the Federal Reserve members, seeing an interest rate hike in 2022, compared to seven members on June’s report. However, as investors dissected the statement, the GBP/USD bounced off the lows, is trading around 1.3670, nearby the 1.3700 figure.
PBoC injects $14 billion into economy, Fed due to reveal the dot plot

Evergrande is set to make at least one of their payments tomorrow – PBoC injects $14 billion into economy. Asian markets mixed, European markets higher and US futures higher as well. Countdown to the FED…. T- 8 hrs. until the announcement – What will the Dot Plot suggest?. I’m having...
Fed Meeting: Forget the Slow Crawl to Tapering, it’s the Dot Plot that Matters

The US Federal Reserve isn’t expected to announce any changes in policy when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday at 18:00 GMT. However, the meeting is building up to be the Fed’s most important one of the year so far, with investors on the lookout for two separate sets of clues about the policy path. Will the Fed finally commit to a taper timeline this week, ending months of speculation, or will Chair Powell leave markets guessing again when he briefs reporters at 18:30 GMT? The US dollar is at risk of a pullback should investors not get the answers they are seeking, or expecting.
