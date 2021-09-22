US Dollar Rebounds Ahead Of FOMC Decision
The Japanese yen remained in a tight range in early trading as the market reflected on the latest Bank of Japan (BOJ) interest rate decision. The bank decided to leave interest and its asset purchase program unchanged. It also reiterated its inflation target of 2.0%, which is getting relatively difficult to attain. While most developed countries have inflation of more than 2%, Japan’s CPI is still below 1.0%. It maintained its policy ahead of a key election that will see the country have a new leader. Most candidates have said that they would like the BOJ to continue its policies.www.actionforex.com
