CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

US Dollar Rebounds Ahead Of FOMC Decision

By OctaFX
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Japanese yen remained in a tight range in early trading as the market reflected on the latest Bank of Japan (BOJ) interest rate decision. The bank decided to leave interest and its asset purchase program unchanged. It also reiterated its inflation target of 2.0%, which is getting relatively difficult to attain. While most developed countries have inflation of more than 2%, Japan’s CPI is still below 1.0%. It maintained its policy ahead of a key election that will see the country have a new leader. Most candidates have said that they would like the BOJ to continue its policies.

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

The Energy Crisis In Europe And Asia Could Significantly Slow Down The Global Economic Recovery

The US stock market closed without a single trend yesterday. The Dow Jones index increased by 0.21%, thanks to the growth of the banking sector. The S&P 500 index decreased by 0.28%, and the Nasdaq technology index lost 0.52%. Investors are clearly leaving technology stocks and switching to companies associated with economic growth. This is a sign that investors are expecting the market to rise soon. The energy sector is also in the focus of investors, as due to the increase in oil and natural gas prices, energy stocks are growing.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

The US 10-Yr Yield Takes Out The Psychological 1.5% Barrier

US Treasuries continued underperforming German Bunds at the start of the new trading week. US yields added 0.8 bps (2-yr) to 4.3 bps (7-yr) with the belly of the curve underperforming the wings. The US 5-yr yield trades north of 1% for the first time since March 2020. The US 10-yr yield takes out the psychological 1.5% barrier with the next real test arriving soon at 1.53% (62% retracement on March/July decline). Although a plea of heavyweight Fed governors confirmed that tapering is coming (very) soon, it were (higher) inflation expectations that were responsible for the lion share of yesterday’s move. Take a quick look at oil prices and wonder no longer. Brent crude tops $80/barrel for the first time since October 2018. Global commodity price indices like CRB are even stretching to highest levels since mid-2015. The broad-based rally, combination of pent-up demand but also and especially continuing supply-side issues significantly raises upward inflation & downward growth risks. Other factors causing US Treasuries’ underperformance are this week’s end-of-month refinancing operation and the political battle over lifting the US debt ceiling. The US Treasury yesterday sold $65bn 2-yr Notes and $61bn 5-yr Notes. The 2-yr sale stopped above the cut-off bid side with a below-average bid cover in a sign that the repositioning at the front end of the curve has further to go. The 5-yr Note auction went average. The Treasury wraps up today with a $62bn 7-yr Note deal. The US Senate blocked the Democratic-led bill to suspend the debt ceiling into December 2022 in a vote largely among party lines. The bill thus didn’t get the 60 votes needed in the split Senate (50-50). Republicans don’t want to be accountable for President Biden’s trillion dollar spending agenda and force Democrats to go alone on the debt ceiling issue via the reconciliation process. Agreeing on short term funding to keep the government running is no issue, as long as it is separated from raising the debt limit. The US dollar profited from the rising yield differential (despite the inflation driver), forcing EUR/USD below 1.17 again. A weaker euro played as well as the German parliamentary election shut the door on the possibility of (short term) additional fiscal spending. Key EUR/USD 1.1664 support remained out reach though going into this week’s ECB forum on central banking. One day – perhaps sooner rather than later – the single currency will get the normalization boost as well. EUR/GBP drifted lower in the 0.85 big figure with a marginal touch of sterling strength as well after BoE-governor Bailey floated the option of lifting policy rates already this year (from 0.1% to 0.25%). Today’s eco calendar contains US trade balance, consumer confidence, and Richmond Fed manufacturing index. We don’t expect them to interfere with current trading dynamics (higher bond yields; USD to test resistance levels). Speeches by central bankers are a wildcard.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Pound Seems To Be In A Range Of 1.3750-1.36

Equities are trading higher with crucial resistances coming up. Dow looks strong to rise towards 35250 while Dax may face resistance near 15700/800 in the coming sessions. Nikkei and shanghai may rise too towards 30500/700 and 3600/3700 respectively. Nifty and Sensex may see a pause or corrective dip followed by resumption of uptrend.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Crude Oil Price Rockets To A 3-Tear High As Demand Hopes Rise

The price of crude oil jumped in the overnight session as investors optimism about demand rose. Brent, the global benchmark, rose to $79, the highest level in about three years. Similarly, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to more than $75. Recent data by both OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that demand will keep soaring in 2022. Indeed, the IE reported said that demand will move to more than 100.8 million barrels per day, which will be higher than where it was before the pandemic started.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Fomc#Bank Of Japan#Interest Rates#Japanese#Dow Jones#S P#Eurusd#Usdjpy#The Bollinger Bands#Atr
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The bears prevailed during yesterday’s trading session, but the pair could not breach the support at 1.1686. During the early hours of today’s trading, the attack on behalf of the sellers continues and a breach of the mentioned level is a highly probable scenario that would easily lead to future losses and a move towards 1.1614. If the bulls re-enter the market, their first target can be found at the level of1.1708, but only a successful breach of 1.1752 could lead to a change in the current market sentiment. The announcement of the consumer confidence data for the U.S. (today;14:00 GMT) could lead to an increase in volatility. In addition to this, the head of the ECB will be speaking at 12:00 GMT, while overseas, the head of the FED will be testifying in front of the Senate at 14:00 GMT.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bond yields keep climbing with 30-year pushing further past 2%

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond pushed further past 2% early Wednesday, last up 6 basis points to 2.05%, a level not seen since June. The 10-year was yielding 1.533%, up 5 basis points, also hovering at levels not seen since June. Yields have been climbing since last week's Federal Reserve decision.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: EUR/USD, Gold

EUR/USD is edging lower, extending losses in the previous session after the USD traced treasury yields higher and the Euro fretted over lengthy coalition talks in Germany. Today German GFK consumer confidence came in better than expected in October at 0.3, up from -1.1 in September and defying a steeper decline of -1.6 forecast.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

USD Gains On Hawkish Comments

The US dollar gained against a number of its counterparts yesterday, as Fed policymakers seem to make their case for a tightneing of the Fed’s monetary policy. It’s characteristic that NY Fed President Williams yesterday reiterated what was included in the Fed’s interest rate decision last week, namely that a tapering of asset purchases may soon be warranted. It should be noted that US yields tended to be on the rise and the 10 year yield even reached a three month high providing support for the USD. It should be noted that Nasdaq retreated also affected by the hawkish comments and rising yields, as also did the Dow Jones. Today we highlight Fed Chairman Powell’s testimony, while traders may also the release of the US consumer confidence for September.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
actionforex.com

Yen Crosses Accelerating Upward on Persistent Rally in Treasury Yields

Strong rally in treasury yields is currently the main theme driving the markets. On the back on hawkish Fed rhetorics, 2-year yield rose to 18-month high, above 0.3%. Benchmark 10-year yield also breaks above 1.5% handle. Yen is currently the worst performing one, with persistent selling pressure. Euro and Swiss Franc are also weak. On the other hand, commodity currencies are the better performers, as led by Canadian, with WTI oil breaching 76 handle. Dollar is mixed for the moment, partly supported by the strength in yield.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US Open: Stocks Drop as Treasury Yields Rise, Powell in Focus

FTSE -0.13% at 7050. US stocks are seeing opening lower on Tuesday with tech stocks taking the hardest hit ahead Fed Powell’s testimony before Congress later today. US treasury yields have surged to fresh 3 month highs, over 1.5% following last week’s FOMC when the Fed teed-up from tapering bond purchases towards the end of the year. Powell is expected to warn that the rise in inflation could be more prolonged than initially expected, owing to supply chain bottlenecks, sparking bets of a sooner move by the Fed to raise interest rates.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Dollar Turns to US Data Releases as Yields Spike

With yields going berserk, the upcoming batch of US economic data on Friday could be crucial for the dollar’s fortunes. Personal income and consumption numbers along with the Fed’s favorite inflation metric will hit the markets at 12:30 GMT, before the ISM manufacturing survey is released at 14:00 GMT. Overall, the outlook for the dollar remains positive against the euro and yen.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed officials involved in stock trading to retire

Two senior Federal Reserve officials who recently drew intense criticism for their stock trading will retire in the coming week, they announced Monday, although only one mentioned the controversy. The two officials engaged in large stock trades in 2020, at a time when the Federal Reserve was aggressively acting to support the US economy amid the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to financial disclosures first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
MARKETS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Spike in bond yields spooks investors, deflates tech stocks

Technology companies led a broad slide in stocks on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reacted to a surge in U.S. government bond yields. The benchmark index fell 2%, its worst drop since May, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.8%, its worst drop since March. The main action was again in the bond market, where a swift rise in Treasury yields is forcing investors to reassess whether prices have run too high for stocks, particularly the most popular ones. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped to 1.54%, its highest level since late June. That’s up from 1.32% a week ago.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

The US Stock Market Sees The Biggest Outflow Of Capital

The US stock market closed in the green zone on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.10% (+0.98% for the week), the S&P 500 added 0.15% (+1.19% for the week) and the Nasdaq Technology Index added 0.11% (+1.96% for the week). Despite all of the major indices rising by the end of the week, US stocks experienced their biggest weekly outflow in more than three years, with traders withdrawing $28.6 billion from US equity funds during the week. With the QE program cuts set to begin in a little over a month, there is no reason to expect further significant growth in the indices.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy