USD/CAD Uptrend Likely To Continue

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, the US Dollar surged by 84 pips or 0.66% against the Canadian Dollar. The currency pair breached the upper line of an ascending channel pattern at 1.2850 during Tuesday’s trading session. As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher. A breakout through the...

actionforex.com

AUD/USD Breakout Occurs

On Monday, the Australian Dollar edged higher by 37 pips or 0.52% against the US Dollar. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during the Asian session on Tuesday. Given that a breakout has occurred, buyers could continue to drive the exchange rate higher within...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, Brent, USD/CAD

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3706; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3715 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3545. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3805. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3905. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 1.3655.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Testing Major Trendline

Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar has initially tried to rally against the Canadian dollar on Monday, but then fell towards the 200 day EMA. The USD/CAD pair has a major uptrend line just underneath that could continue to offer a certain amount of support, as it has over the last several months. It is because of this that I am paying close attention to this pair, due to the fact that the market has been in such a well-defined range for a while that we could get a nice trade set up rather quickly.
CURRENCIES
fxempire.com

USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Eased Against the Loonie

The dollar eased against the Loonie on Monday testing support levels. Despite higher U.S. Treasury yields, the greenback was unable to gain traction. The yield differential is moving in favor of the U.S. currency, but it has difficulty making headway. Stronger than expected U.S. Durable goods orders lifted U.S. yields but along with the dollar against most major currencies.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Potential Target At 153.50

On Monday, the British Pound surged by 101 pips or 0.67% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair breached the upper line of an ascending channel pattern during the Asian session on Tuesday. Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend bullish during the following trading session. The...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Bulls Could Prevail

During Monday’s trading session, the common European currency edged higher by 40 pips or 0.30% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair was pressured higher by the 50– hour simple moving average on Monday. All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to surge in an ascending channel pattern...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Facing Major Hurdle Near 1.3780

GBP/USD started an upside correction from the 1.3600 zone. It is facing a crucial resistance near 1.3770 and 1.3780 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is struggling to recover above 1.1750. Crude oil price rallied above the $75.00 resistance zone. GBP/USD Technical Analysis. The British Pound started a fresh decline from...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Tests Major Support

The US dollar found support from better-than-expected durable goods orders. The pair gave up all its gains from the rally in late August. This indicates an erosion in the bullish sentiment. The euro’s latest rebound has been capped by 1.1750. Sellers are pushing towards the critical floor at 1.1665. And...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Two Scenarios Likely

On Friday, the Australian Dollar declined by 71 pips or 0.97% against the US Dollar. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– hour SMAs during Friday’s trading session. Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern and could be set for a...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Could Still Edge Higher

On Friday, the common European currency edged higher by 43 pips or 0.33% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair tested the 129.80 level during Friday’s trading session. All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend higher in an ascending channel pattern. The potential target for buyers would be near the 130.22 area.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EURUSD Challenges Floor Of 2-Month Trading Range

EURUSD remains skewed to the downside with sellers looking ready to retest the nine-and-a-half-month trough of 1.1664, which has managed to deny downward forces from snowballing. The short-term bearish tone in the pair is also being endorsed by the slight dip in the simple moving averages (SMAs). At the moment...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2621; (P) 1.2676; (R1) 1.2711;. USD/CAD’s break of 1.2635 minor support suggests that rebound from 1.2492 has completed. Fall from 1.2891 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.2947. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 1.2492 support and possibly below. On the upside, above 1.2729 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 1.2891/2947 resistance zone instead. Overall, with 1.2421 support intact, rise from 1.2005 should still be in progress for another rally through 1.2947 at a later stage.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Analysis: Reaches 111.00

On Monday morning, the USD/JPY currency exchange rate found support in the 110.60 level. Afterwards, a surge followed. By the middle of the day’s European trading, the rate was aiming at the 111.00 level. If the 111.00 level manages to provide resistance, the rate could retrace down to the 110.80...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The initial attempt to breach the support at around 1.1708 was unsuccessful, and the bulls managed to rally the pair towards the resistance zone at around 1.1750. It is possible that the market will continue to trade in a range between 1.1700 and 1.1750 for a while. There is a violation of the downtrend and it is possible that the market will reverse its course around the current levels. A breach of the resistance at around 1.1750 would strengthen the bullish sentiment, and a potential target for the buyers could be the resistance at 1.1817 and even at 1.1900, if the participants from the higher time frames are to re-enter the market. In the event of bearish predominance and a breach of the support zone between 1.1685 and 1.1708, a decline towards 1.1614 can be expected. On the first trading day for the week, the significant events for the currency pair are the results of the elections in Germany, a speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde at 11:45 GMT, as well as the durable goods orders data for the United States expected at 12:30 GMT.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities. Technical setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities heading into September close. Updated trade levels on the US Dollar Majors, SPX, Gold, Crude Oil, Bitcoin and more!. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Remains Neutral

On Monday afternoon, the major currency pair is steadily trading at 1.1720 without any sharp fluctuations: the “greenback” remains strong, while the Euro can’t rise despite a huge risk appetite on the market. The latest data on the American real estate market was in favour of the USD. For example,...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Chart at Support

USD/CAD has pulled back into support via a trend-line from June and a small consolidation from this month. The current play is to respect support and with that in mind would-be longs may be interested in establishing what appears to be a solid risk/reward opportunity. See the video above for...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

According to the IFO Munich Economic Institute, which estimated business sentiment in Germany, the German industry is in recession. It is noted that many companies that took part in the IFO survey stated that not only their current business situation but also their perspectives are worsening. Meanwhile, companies that operate in the tourism and hotel business, as well as in the construction business, noted the improvement of the situation.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

US Dollar Ascending Triangle: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD Talking Points:. The US Dollar is set up in an ascending triangle formation, often followed with the aim of bullish breakouts. Last week saw the Fed upgrade their rate forecasts, which matches the technical move of USD-strength, and below I look at how that impacts major pairs of EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY and USD/CAD.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD: Options market teases bears for the first time after March

One-month risk reversal (RR) on USD/CAD, a measure of the spread between call and put prices is up for printing the first monthly shortfall since in five, according to data source Reuters. A call option gives the holder the right but not obligation to buy the underlying asset at a...
CURRENCIES

