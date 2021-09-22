USD/CAD Uptrend Likely To Continue

The initial attempt to breach the support at around 1.1708 was unsuccessful, and the bulls managed to rally the pair towards the resistance zone at around 1.1750. It is possible that the market will continue to trade in a range between 1.1700 and 1.1750 for a while. There is a violation of the downtrend and it is possible that the market will reverse its course around the current levels. A breach of the resistance at around 1.1750 would strengthen the bullish sentiment, and a potential target for the buyers could be the resistance at 1.1817 and even at 1.1900, if the participants from the higher time frames are to re-enter the market. In the event of bearish predominance and a breach of the support zone between 1.1685 and 1.1708, a decline towards 1.1614 can be expected. On the first trading day for the week, the significant events for the currency pair are the results of the elections in Germany, a speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde at 11:45 GMT, as well as the durable goods orders data for the United States expected at 12:30 GMT.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO