VIFLY GPS-mate

By Ian Lewis
suasnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost drone pilots have a problem when using the GPS on their drones. GPS modules are slow, and get interference. To get a fix, a pilot must wait many minutes for a GPS fix. To do this, everything must be powered, which drains the battery and causes extra interference. It also has potential risk to cause overheating issues to your quad components. In addition, when you finish a flight cycle and change the quad battery, the GPS needs to get a hot-start fix as the quad battery disconnected. We want to fix the pain, so we design and produce GPS-mate, the external power module just for GPS.

