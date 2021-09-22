VIFLY GPS-mate

PDRL’s AeroGCS software is being used by majority of Indian drone manufacturers to get NPNT compliance. Recent newsflash on airbase by drones has pulled public attention and raised concerns for security forces, individuals as well as entities using drones for business purposes. Certainly, the mishappening has caused irreversible damage, and required measures are being taken to prevent future incidents of this nature. Multiple solutions are being talked about for risk mitigation from misuse of drones. One of such solutions is following strict use of NPNT (No Permission No Take-off) compliance set by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). When NPNT software solution is used by drone manufacturer for their drones, their misuse can be fully avoided even if the drones fall in hands of some notorious third party.

