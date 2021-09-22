Jail death ruled a suicide in North'd County
COAL TOWNSHIP — The Sept. 15 death of a 34-year-old inmate at Northumberland County Jail has been ruled a suicide, Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley said. Warden Bruce Kovach previously stated that Sean Beers, of Paxinos, was discovered by correctional staff unresponsive in his cell at 8:36 p.m. Correctional and medical staff at the prison initiated immediate medical assistance and summoned emergency medical services; however, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.www.standard-journal.com
Comments / 0