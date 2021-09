Being an Asian woman in Routt County felt like an extremely isolating experience for Cho Tin Tun Kirkpatrick for her first several years of living here. Now, after 20 years of residing in South Routt County, Tin Tun Kirkpatrick walks down the street and sees more and more people who look like her — something she said makes her feel like she fits in and belongs to the community.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO