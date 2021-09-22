TWV cancels 2021 "Haunted Coal Mine" due to Covid

Theatre West Virginia General Manager Scott Hill announced that one of the theater company’s most profitable annual fundraisers has been cancelled in 2021 due to Covid.

The upcoming Haunted Coal Mine, which was set for six dates in October, will not return this year, due to a rising number of Covid cases. The event typically raises around $20,000 for TWV but was also cancelled in 2020 for Covid.

Visitors go underground at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine on a train that is guided by retired coal miners.

“We depend on, not only volunteers to go underground, but the gentlemen who drive the trains are all retired,” said Hill. “That’s one of the things that makes them really special.

“One, they know how to run the trains and don’t get anybody hurt. Two, they’ve been in real coal mines and are real live miners.

“Being retired, that means they’re in that age group that Covid doesn’t play around with.”

The closure, which was voted on by the non-profit TWV’s governing board, will leave a gap in funding, but Hill said the decision was made in order to protect the community and volunteers.

He asked anyone with ideas for a safer fundraising event to email him at williamscotthill@rocketmail.com

Hill noted that art groups across the country are scrambling to make up for cancelled fundraisers, during the second year of the pandemic.

“I recommend, pick your favorite art group and try to help them out during the haunted season, trick or treat,” he said. “We’re open for any ideas that would help us get through this particular situation.”

TWV still plans to perform “A Christmas Carol” during the third week of December at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park ballroom, if the Covid transmission rate is lower.

“We’re hoping the numbers will adjust and, like some of the people that are way smarter than me say, we’re going to have a spike, and it’s going to come down.

“Hopefully, it will come down and we can enjoy ‘A Christmas Carol.’”

He added that TWV plans productions for “Hatfields and McCoys,” two shows that will be announced and three concerts, including Phil Dirt and the Dozers.

All productions are subject to Covid recommendations, he added.