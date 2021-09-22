Fall fishing season requires a strategy change
The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the fourth week of September gives the Florida freshwater anglers the end of the full moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy above-average fishing as a weak full moon phase comes to a close Thursday—full moon occurred Monday night. And with significant pressure decline occurring today, fish will be active as they adjust downward midday through the sunset period today.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
