Fall fishing season requires a strategy change

If you love the outdoors in Texomaland, I probably don’t have to tell you that this time of the year is the sweet spot on the calendar for those of us who like to hunt. Early teal season wraps up this weekend, dove hunting season is in full swing, and early archery season opens up in a matter of days. Then it’s onto muzzleloader deer season in Oklahoma, gun deer season in Texas, regular duck hunting campaigns on both sides of the Red River, and even quail season for those fortunate few who possess a double-gun, a bird dog, and the keys to a farm that got just enough life-giving rainfall this year.

DENISON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO