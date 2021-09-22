CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Fall fishing season requires a strategy change

By DAVE DOUGLASS Highlands Bass Angler
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the fourth week of September gives the Florida freshwater anglers the end of the full moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy above-average fishing as a weak full moon phase comes to a close Thursday—full moon occurred Monday night. And with significant pressure decline occurring today, fish will be active as they adjust downward midday through the sunset period today.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedanielislandnews.com

Reeling in fresh, tasty catches for a fall fish fry

Brody and I usually practice catch, photo, and release. However, with the Daniel Island Inshore Fishing Club fish fry on Sept. 21, we are keeping some of the fish that we catch. One of our favorite fish to fry is the vermillion snapper. They are abundant, easy to catch and...
HOBBIES
Yankton Daily Press

Fall, Some Of The Best Fishing There Is

It’s that time of the year with fewer daylight hours and temperatures beginning to cool, a sure sign that fall is right around the corner. It’s that time of year when the fishing slows down and hunting seasons are just getting started. Don’t give up on fishing too early, as...
HOBBIES
Beaches Leader

Fishing has been shifting to a fall pattern

With the heat index this week it certainly still feels like summer but the fishing has been shifting more and more to a fall pattern. Whenever the winds shift North the Mullet run is on. The Flounder bite’s still steady, so bigger fish reported this week. If you’ve been out near Mayport it’s obvious the Bull Redfish are spawning, slide into the parking lot and get bent with the crowd. While NE…
HOBBIES
Gainesville.com

Area Fishing Report: Good things for anglers in fall

For many avid fans of outdoor sports, this is hunting season ... pure and simple. Possibly even more would-be anglers postpone their casting due to football season. But those who keep a grip on their rods while others grab guns and foam fingers know that the fall season brings good things for anglers.
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RiverBender.com

Illinois Fall Trout Fishing Season Opens October 16

SPRINGFIELD – The 2021 Illinois Fall Trout Fishing Season will open Saturday, October 16 at 59 ponds, lakes, and streams throughout the state. An early opportunity at select trout sites – the Fall Catch-and-Release Fishing Season – will open on October 2. No trout may be kept during the catch and release fishing period, but anglers can keep trout after the opening of the regular season beginning October 16. The Illinois Catchable Trout Program is funded by those who use the Continue Reading
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Elko Daily Free Press

Joe's Fishing Hole: Fall fishing weather is here!

The next week bodes well for fishing with daytime highs ranging from the mid-60s on Sunday and Monday and the high 70s to low 80s the rest of the week. Overnight lows hovering between 30 and 45 degrees. Can you say fall fishing!. However, surface water temps have only dipped...
HOBBIES
Cape Gazette

Fishing picks up with cooler fall temperatures

With school back in session and football on the TV, fishing takes a back seat in most people’s minds. That’s a shame, because this is the time of year when both fresh and salt water fishing are at their best. The freshwater ponds will see bass and pickerel feeding heavily...
LEWES, DE
mainstreetnews.com

Banks County fishing team starts season

The Banks County High School fishing team opened the season at Lake Russell last weekend. The Leopards were led by Joey Meadows and Judd Spear, who weighed in their fish at 2.38 lbs. The other two teams that fished were Lane and Tanner Beasley and Hunter Youngblood and Aucy Jacobs.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Fishing Tournament#Fishing Tackle
theperrychief.com

Bob Jensen: Tips for catching fish on the weedline this fall

From as soon as weedbeds are established in early summer and well into the autumn months, the deep weedline is a very good place to look for hungry predator fish. They’ll be there looking for something to eat, and if they see your bait, the chances are good that they’ll eat it. Following are some ideas for catching fish on the weedline for the next few weeks.
HOBBIES
Atlantic City Press

Transition from summer to fall fishing begins slowly

Summer flounder season is over, autumn is a couple of days away and the popular Atlantic County/Atlantic City Surf Fishing Derby Pat Erdman Memorial is underway. All are signs of transitioning into a fall fishing mode — maybe. There are a lot of reports about fishing of the finest kind,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
arlnow.com

Poll: Fall Is Here… Which Seasonal Change Do You Dread the Most?

Yes, fall is here and Mr. Autumn Man is again walking down the street with a cup of coffee, wearing his signature sweater over a plaid collared shirt. Last month we found that after an especially warm and stormy summer more than two-thirds of poll respondents were “suffering summer fatigue” and ready for the start of fall. A few years ago we also established the kinds of autumnal things that readers most look forward to: the leaves changing color, fall festivals, playoff baseball and going to pumpkin patches and orchards.
Herald Democrat

Lynn Burkhead — Hunting seasons on tap but don’t overlook fall fishing

If you love the outdoors in Texomaland, I probably don’t have to tell you that this time of the year is the sweet spot on the calendar for those of us who like to hunt. Early teal season wraps up this weekend, dove hunting season is in full swing, and early archery season opens up in a matter of days. Then it’s onto muzzleloader deer season in Oklahoma, gun deer season in Texas, regular duck hunting campaigns on both sides of the Red River, and even quail season for those fortunate few who possess a double-gun, a bird dog, and the keys to a farm that got just enough life-giving rainfall this year.
DENISON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Fishing
107.7 WGNA

New York Extends Fishing Season In Erie Canal

Love to cast that line? This fall will bring even more opportunities to reel a few in on the Erie Canal. Governor Hochul announced today New York State Canal Corporation will execute more water releases this fall from the Erie Canal into various tributaries which will create more fishing opportunities for New York Anglers. The planned releases will improve spawning opportunities in the canal in Monroe, Orleans, and Niagara, creating great fishing opportunities. Basically, the releases from the canal into various waterways will encourage fish to populate and navigate those waterways.
HOBBIES
sandiegofishreports.com

Fantastic Fall Fishing On The Pegasus

Bluefin fishing continues to be great as the Pegasus returned last night with 30 Bluefin Tuna. They were on a 2 day charter with 10 anglers. These fish were between 35 and 175 lbs. Come get your trophy bluefin!. Fishermans Landing in San Diego, CA is home to the finest...
SAN DIEGO, CA
nowhabersham.com

Season Preview: Bass Fishing

The TFS bass fishing program is set to open the 2021-22 season on Saturday, September 25 at Lake Chatuge. The tournament kicks off a season filled with six tournaments that run through June of 2022. Last season, the bass fishing team competed in the Georgia High School Fishing (GHSF) tournament....
HOBBIES
Titusville Herald

As seasons change, fall into autumn weather and activities

After an eventful summer, filled with storms, floods, festivals and high temperatures, some Titusville residents welcome the beginning of Autumn, which officially started today. While many consider summer to be the time to take vacations and keep busy, the region offers a plethora of activities and places to enjoy the...
TITUSVILLE, PA
The Blade

Outdoors: Manners missed on some fall fishing sites

ELBERTA, Mich. — Each fall, as sure as the leaves take on colorful coats, the cider mills snap out of their slumber, and white-tailed deer suddenly become more invisible, crowds of anglers return to the banks of the Betsie River here, and at a number of other waterways in the state that play host to strong runs of chinook salmon and steelhead.
HOBBIES
outdoorchannelplus.com

Great Escape: Fall Hunting, Fishing Opportunities in N.H.

Need a break from people? Head to remote northern New Hampshire, where fish and birds outnumber humans. I bobbed along in solitude, save for the occasional bald eagle making gentle loops overhead. The tranquility was broken by brook trout rising to inhale the mosquito pattern I’d been fishing with great regularity.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy