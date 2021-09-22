'We watched her deteriorate every day. It was torture.'
When my third daughter came along, my older children were seven and four respectively. Motherhood by now should have been a breeze – the older ones were at school, and I knew what I was doing with a baby. This one was my last, and I had the time and space to enjoy her before I went back to work. The first two years were, indeed, blissful. Our daughter, Lola, was doted on by her older siblings and, of course, her parents and the wider family. She was a joy – bright, full of cheeky character. I had by then set up my own finance consultancy business so that I could work flexibly around the children and that was going well.graziadaily.co.uk
