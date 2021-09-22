CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software cybersecurity labels face practical, cost challenges

By Cynthia Brumfield
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of his extensive cybersecurity executive order issued in May, President Biden directed the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to develop two pilot labeling programs on the cybersecurity capabilities of internet-of-things (IoT) consumer devices and software development practices. Although these pilot programs won't be mandatory for device or software sellers, they could likely raise market expectations. In addition, whatever labels come out of these programs would also carry with them some sense of government authority and might ultimately become part of the government contracting process.

