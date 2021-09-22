How to mitigate the Microsoft Office zero-day attack
Once again attackers have used Office files in targeted attacks against Microsoft users. This time they used the Windows Explorer preview pane to deliver malicious .doc, .docm, and .docx files. Researchers have found that malicious .rtf files can also be used in such attacks. For this exploit, an attacker crafts a malicious ActiveX control to be used by a Microsoft Office document that hosts the browser rendering engine.www.csoonline.com
