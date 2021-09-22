How to mitigate the Microsoft Office zero-day attack

Zero day patches in which users are pushed to immediately update phones and computers because hackers have figured out some novel way to break in, are becoming more common. The Tame Apple Press is just waking up to this story after telling the world for years that zero day patches only applied to Android. However, this week the rotten underbelly of Apple zero-days was exposed when the Israeli spyware company NSO Group, which sells programs for governments to take over people’s smartphones and computers remotely, had figured out a new way into practically any Apple device by sending a fake GIF through iMessage. Now, it seems that the Tame Apple Press is prepared to admit that everyone, including its favourite companies, have an issue.

