BBB to the rescue

The Better Business Bureau says people need to be on the look out for being scammed by potential employment offers. Central Illinois Better Business Bureau CEO and President Jessica Tharp says that employment scams have become one of the top problems that pilfer unknowing individuals out of money who are trying to find a job: “A lot of people have transitioned to working from home, and so they are looking for ways to continue working from home maybe with a new employer if they have been put out of work due to the pandemic or what have you. So, they do an interview with a business, and it can even be a video interview we’ve been told, where they actually hear a real person asking them questions about the job and eventually they are offered the job, asked to fill out some employment forms including something for direct deposit. Here’s where the scam comes in. So, you are providing your banking information, your personal information, so that they can direct deposit your paycheck – only unfortunately, we find out that’s not the case. Instead of depositing money in your account, they are in fact, withdrawing money out of it.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO