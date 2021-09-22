CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBB to the rescue

News Enterprise
 6 days ago

Located on Leitchfield Road, a used car lot known as 62 Auto Sales closed, but it’s online activity continued. At least until the Better Business Bureau stepped in. Scammers are smart and somehow a bogus website and Facebook page began masquerading as the local lot. In response to consumer complaints, the BBB discovered the problem and began working with local authorities and the former owner of the business.

