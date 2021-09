Chilean lithium producer Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) is a leading lithium producer. Its stock has been outperforming the benchmark S&P 500 index lately, thanks to surging investor optimism around lithium stocks as the metal’s prices hover near their three-year highs. However, with mixed analyst sentiment, will the stock be able to maintain this momentum? Read more to find out.Headquartered in Chile, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) produces lithium and its derivatives, iodine, and various specialty plant nutrients. The company’s lithium products have applications in electrochemical materials for batteries that power electric vehicles (EVs). Shares of SQM have gained 65.8% in price over the past year and 22.7% over the past three months, outperforming the benchmark S&P 500 index’s 32.4% and 6.1% returns, respectively.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO