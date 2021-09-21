I got Stuck with Red Magic 5g

So this ist what happened, I have a Red Magic 5g ordered it from China so it comes for sure with the Chinese rom, today I wanted to change the rom to use the global rom so I downloaded the official one from their website the European version and followed the steps from them to flash it, everything went normal but now I'm stuck in android set up where it asks if you want to copy a backup from Google cloud I can't skip it whenever I click don't copy to skip this screen but it keeps returning back to it, I can't access the OS to unlock OEM I can't do anything, any suggestions ? I'm open to root it and install a custom ROM.