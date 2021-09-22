CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Trailer For Kurt Warner’s Biopic Released [WATCH]

By Elwin Huffman
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Talk about a bargain. The national attention Iowa has received this year -- for something other than the first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses -- is priceless. State marketing officials couldn't buy the amount of positive publicity Iowa has gotten the past few months. Sports have provided some special moments in 2021. First,...

koel.com

Comments / 0

Related
ramascreen.com

Official Poster And Trailer For AMERICAN UNDERDOG Starring Zachary Levi As Kurt Warner

Lionsgate has released this official trailer for “American Underdog” – Only In Theaters Starting Christmas Day! Starring Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, and Dennis Quaid!. American Underdog tells the inspirational true story of Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who went from a stockboy at a grocery store to a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. The film centers on Warner’s unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player – but just when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda (Anna Paquin) and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is. American Underdog is an uplifting story that demonstrates that anything is possible when you have faith, family and determination.
NFL
RamDigest

Watch: Trailer for Former Rams QB Kurt Warner 'American Underdog' Movie

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner experienced an unorthodox path in order to make his mark in the NFL. From going undrafted out of the University of Northern Iowa to playing three seasons in the Arena Football League, Warner experienced quite the bumpy road. Eventually, he was signed...
NFL
Variety

‘Welcome to Earth’ Trailer Takes Will Smith to the Ends of the World (TV News Roundup)

Disney Plus and National Geographic released the first official trailer for the six-part original series “Welcome to Earth,” starring Will Smith and streaming this December. The series follows Smith on an adventure around the world, guided by accredited travelers as he explores Earth’s greatest wonders as well as its most hidden secrets. “I’ve got a confession to make. I’ve never climbed a mountain, never swum in a lake. I was in a cave once. I’m beginning to think that I might be missing something,” Smith says in the trailer. “I asked the best modern day explorers: take me to the ends of...
TV SERIES
Radio Iowa

Preview out for movie about Kurt Warner’s improbable rise

The film stars Zachary Levi in the title role about the Burlington native who played high school football in Cedar Rapids, then at the University of Northern Iowa. Audiences in Iowa will see plenty of familiar images, including Levi as the younger Warner stocking shelves at Hy-Vee, running rural roads beside frozen cornfields, and donning the UNI Panthers and Iowa Barnstormers uniforms.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
KOEL 950 AM

George Kittle Said That He Attended “Tight End University”

On Sunday Night Football on NBC, as the 49ers took on the Green Bay Packers, University of Iowa graduate George Kittle introduced himself and the college he attended, saying "Tight End University." "George Kittle, Tight End University." Why did he say that? Most likely because the University of Iowa has...
NFL
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy