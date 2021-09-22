VICTOR JOECKS: Heller enters gubernatorial race as vulnerable frontrunner

In theory, Dean Heller should be the runaway favorite for the Republican gubernatorial nomination. In reality, it’s going to be a very competitive race. On Monday, Heller announced he’s running for governor at a Carson City event. His resume should make him a shoo-in. He spent much of the past three decades winning elections, including statewide races for secretary of state and U.S. Senate. His deep political roots should enable him to raise significant amounts of money, too. That’s usually a winning combination in a primary.