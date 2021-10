In yet another sign “transitory” inflation might not be so transitory, FedEx has announced plans to significantly hike shipping rates in 2022. FedEx said it will raise rates for US domestic, export and import services by 5.9%, on average next year. Some freight rates will rise as much as 7.9%. The company also plans to raise its Ground Economy rates along with fuel surcharges. The rate hikes will go into effect on Jan. 3.

