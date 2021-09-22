CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Shin Megami Tensei V Daily Demon Video #108 Showcases Universal God of Fertility Baal

By Orpheus Joshua
noisypixel.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official Youtube channel for Atlus Japan has shared the 108th Daily Demon video for the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V. This entry highlights Baal, a deity with a somewhat perplexing yet extensive history that is often misunderstood since the name ‘Baal’ can also be interpreted as the general title of Lord. The Baal referred to here was primarily worshipped in Middle Eastern regions, most notably Syria. He was worshipped as the universal god of fertility, including agriculture, thunder, and other related aspects.

noisypixel.net

Comments / 0

Related
gameranx.com

Shin Megami Tensei V Gets Latest In Series of Demon-Focused Trailers

Shin Megami Tensei V is the upcoming title in the RPG series from Atlus, and it’s set for release in November. So naturally, both Atlus and Sega are ramping up the marketing details in order to attract attention to the new game. One of the ways it’s doing so is by releasing videos showcasing the many demons that players can encounter in the game. Aside from the marketing, this will also help get new gamers up to speed on what’s going on in the games.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Shin Megami Tensei V Loup-Garou Howls in Latest Commentary

The latest Shin Megami Tensei V demon commentary from character and demon designer Masayuki Doi, posted on Atlus’s official Twitter account, focuses on Loup-Garou. He’s a werewolf from France and, in this interpretation, was a tyrannical warlord punished with his current form. He’s under the Beast classification and has a unique electric-based skill called Souffle d’éclair, which means Lightning Breath.
COMICS
Siliconera

SMT V Demons May Have Unique Conversations With Foes

Atlus revealed a brand new Shin Megami Tensei V trailer on its official Twitter that showcased a mechanic new to this game. If players have a specific demons on their side in SMT V, unique conversations can be triggered during demon negotiation depending on which demon is currently on the opposing side.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlus Japan#Nahobino#Nintendo Switch
nintendoeverything.com

Shin Megami Tensei V full Japanese Nintendo Direct trailer

It appears that Japan got a full length trailer of Shin Megami Tensei V gameplay in today’s Nintendo Direct, while the English Direct only featured a smaller snippet of the trailer. This full length Japanese trailer is a minute long and shows off several different settings, battles, and characters. The...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

New Melty Blood: Type Lumina Battle Trailer Showcases the Merciless Red Arcueid

Type-Moon has uploaded a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming 2D fighter, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, showcasing Red Arcueid. Following a certain incident, Arcueid is unhinged and driven by pure instinct and emotion. Still, her base personality is similar to her base form except she is now noticeably more selfish and aggressive towards humans.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Amazon
noisypixel.net

Shin Megami Tensei V Now Available For Pre-Order on Nintendo Switch eShop

During today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, Atlus revealed that Shin Megami Tensei V is now available to pre-order on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Shin Megami Tensei V takes place after a murder occurs in modern-day Tokyo that blocks the game’s protagonist from walking home. The detour may have been due to fate or another force, but he finds himself buried and unconscious.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Shin Megami Tensei V News Vol. 3 set for September 27

Atlus will host Shin Megami Tensei V News Vol. 3 on September 27 at 12:15 JST, the company announced. You will be able to watch it on YouTube. The program will feature the latest information on Shin Megami Tensei V with host Chiaki Matsuzawa. A fourth volume of the program...
COMICS
Siliconera

Latest SMT V Videos Look at Baal and Ose

Even more returning demons appeared in Atlus’ September 22, 2021 Shin Megami Tensei V videos. One is a character we’ve seen in this game before, though. The latest SMT V trailers offered a better idea of how Baal and Ose will function and look. First is the SMT V Baal...
COMICS
noisypixel.net

Tales of Luminaria Character Trailer #1 Introduces the Passionate Noble Idealist Leo Fourcade

Following the onslaught of recent news for the upcoming mobile title, Tales of Luminaria, the official Twitter account has shared the first character introduction trailer. This brief 1-minute trailer showcases Leo Fourcade, described as “A passionate young man dedicated to the noble ideals his grandmother taught him.” Unfortunately, it is difficult to capture screenshots from this trailer due to the game’s playable state being in vertical mode.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Today’s SMT V Daily Demon Digests Focus on Sandman and Dominion

Today’s SMT V daily demon digests explore Sandman and Dominion, and how they can benefit the Nahobino in battle. Whereas Dominions are essentially angelic nobility from the Bible, a Sandman is a mythical creature from European folklore who works to put people to sleep. Sandman will appear as a demon...
COMICS
noisypixel.net

Tales of Luminaria Character Trailer #2 Introduces the Natural Caretaker Celia Arvier

The official Twitter account for the newest upcoming mobile entry in the Tales franchise, Tales of Luminaria, has shared the title’s second character introduction trailer. This brief 1-minute trailer showcases Celia Arvier, described as “… a natural caretaker, she always keeps a close eye on her childhood friends, Leo and Hugo, but a certain incident caused her to feel distant from them.”
COMICS
gamingbolt.com

Shin Megami Tensei 5 Will Feature Free Safety Mode DLC, New Trailer Released

Atlus recently held its latest volume of the Shin Megami Tensei 5 News program which offered new details on the different Bethel demons along with traversing Da’at, the alternate version of Tokyo that’s been destroyed. Check it out below. When traversing the world, players can access different Leylines to save...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles Details Gameplay Modes in New Trailer

Sega released a new trailer for the CyberConnect2 action-fighter Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Hinokami Chronicles coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, and PC-via Steam on October 13, 2021. The trailer highlights English gameplay as the game nears release. Players get a preview...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Shin Megami Tensei V Gets Even More Trailers Showing Khonsu, Vāsuki, Zeus, Odin, and Da’at Exploration

It appears that Atlus is really trying to break some record with trailers dedicated to Shin Megami Tensei V. Today the developer launched two additional trailers. The first introducing demons from various regions belonging to the Bethel organization, Khonsu from the Egyptian branch, Vāsuki from the Indian branch, Zeus from the Greek branch, and Odin from the Scandinavian branch.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy