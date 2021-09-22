Shin Megami Tensei V Daily Demon Video #108 Showcases Universal God of Fertility Baal
The official Youtube channel for Atlus Japan has shared the 108th Daily Demon video for the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V. This entry highlights Baal, a deity with a somewhat perplexing yet extensive history that is often misunderstood since the name ‘Baal’ can also be interpreted as the general title of Lord. The Baal referred to here was primarily worshipped in Middle Eastern regions, most notably Syria. He was worshipped as the universal god of fertility, including agriculture, thunder, and other related aspects.noisypixel.net
