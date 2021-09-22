Shin Megami Tensei V Daily Demon Video #108 Showcases Universal God of Fertility Baal

Shin Megami Tensei V is the upcoming title in the RPG series from Atlus, and it’s set for release in November. So naturally, both Atlus and Sega are ramping up the marketing details in order to attract attention to the new game. One of the ways it’s doing so is by releasing videos showcasing the many demons that players can encounter in the game. Aside from the marketing, this will also help get new gamers up to speed on what’s going on in the games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO