Bears drop defensive battle

The Bears held tough in a defensive battle, but eventually gave up the only goal of the game in an Inland Empire League loss to Post Falls.

“It was a pretty quiet first half,” coach Pedram Rezamand said. “In the second half they had their opportunities and we had our opportunities, but we were just not able to capitalize on ours.”

The lone goal came off the boot of Lance Gilmore from about 15 yards away — the only shot on goal out of four that went in Bear goalie Wyatt Thornycroft’s direction in the game.

Moscow (3-5-2, 1-1-1) will look to capitalize on its opportunities in a home game against Sandpoint on Thursday.

Post Falls 0 1 — 1

Moscow 0 0 — 0

Post Falls — Lance Gilmor (Andon Brandt), 72nd

Shots — Post Falls 10, Moscow 3

Saves — Post Falls: Kael McGowan 1; Moscow: Wyatt Thornycroft 3.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

West Valley 4, Pullman 2

SPOKANE — In its first league game on the road, Pullman fought hard but came up with a losing effort against West Valley.

Audrey Pitzer scored both goals for the Greyhounds (3-4, 0-1), the first coming in the 38th minute and her second in the 59th. Lilian Cobos was busy at the goal as she saved eight shots in the game.

Jillian Simpson accounted for two of the four Eagle scores.

Pullman will play at home against Shadle Park on Thursday.

Pullman 1 1 — 2

West Valley 1 3 — 4

West Valley — Lanai Walker (Jillian Simpson), 15th

Pullman — Audrey Pitzer, 38th

West Valley — Simpson, 57th

Pullman — Pitzer, 59th

West Valley — Isabel Hilsabeck, 62nd

West Valley — Ashlyn Chase, 73rd

Shots — Pullman 6, West Valley 16

Saves — Pullman: Lilian Cobos 8; West Valley: Aubree Lobdell 3.

VOLLEYBALL

Bulldogs bag back-to-back wins

GENESEE — The host Bulldogs came away with a pair of wins in a tri-match with Logos and Clearwater Valley.

Genesee (9-5, 7-3) won their first match 25-18, 25-17, 25-13 against Logos. In the second match, the Bulldogs defeated Clearwater Valley 25-8, 25-14, 25-10.

Makenzie Stout was perfect from the service line at 46-for-46 with 12 aces and added 18 digs on the day for Genesee. Lucie Ranisate had 26 kills and four blocks between the two matches, and Riley Leseman had 31 assists.

“We played with our seventh different lineup tonight,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “We’ve been searching for our consistency and we found it tonight.”

In the other match, Logos (3-5, 3-5) topped Clearwater Valley 25-11, 25-12, 25-13.

The Knights got a total of eight aces from Lily Leidenfrost. Grace Ann VanderPloeg had four kills in each match. Lina Jankovic and Lucy Spencer also contributed with four kills each in the win over Clearwater Valley.

“We didn’t have a lot of energy to start off with, and it just didn’t get rolling for us,” Logos coach Jessica Evans said. “Genesee felt like it was the warm-up match, as the girls came out firing in the second match.”

Wildcats prey on Prescott

PRESCOTT — Colton won in straight sets in a nonconference match versus Prescott 25-18, 25-17, 25-23.

Maggie Meyer led the Wildcats with eight kills and eight aces in the match.

Grace Demeeleer had 13 assists and Rachel Becker had 11 digs.

JV — Colton def. Prescott 25-3, 15-4

Trojans roll to league win

TROY — Morgan Blazzard finished with 11 kills as Troy beat Kamiah 25-14, 25-14, 25-15 in Whitepine League Division I action.

“I feel like we played a tough game last night, so we were a little slow to come out,” Trojans coach Debbie Blazzard said, “but I feel like we were still able to go forward and gives us some separation for the future.”

Jolee Ecklund was 21-for-22 serving with two aces, adding seven kills for Troy (9-3, 7-0), which next plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lapwai.

Bears bow to Hounds

MOSCOW — The Bears could not keep up their momentum after winning the first set in a nonleague match against Lake City.

Moscow (7-6, 2-0) lost with set scores of 23-25, 25-12, 25-11 and 25-17.

Morgan Claus led the Bears with 13 kills and 14 digs. Peyton Watson had eight kills and four blocks and Makayla Gilkey had six kills and six digs in the match.

Ellie Gray and Ellen Heyns both came off the bench and played strong defense, combining for 23 digs.

Hounds tamed by Mt. Spokane

PULLMAN — The Greyhounds fell in straight sets in a nonconference match against Mt. Spokane.

Pullman dropped the three sets by scores of 25-10, 25-14 and 25-22.

Margot Keane led the way for Pullman with seven kills while Kennedy Knapp had two aces and Sophie Armstrong had three blocks.

Keleigh Myers had 12 assists and Lily McNannay had 15 digs.

GOLF

Jeglum nine back at PNW PGA event

MOLALLA, Ore. — Moscow’s Loren Jeglum is nine shots off the lead after the first round of the PNW PGA Professional Championship at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Jeglum, playing out of Palouse Ridge Golf Club, shot a 2-over 73 and is tied for 37th place. The leader is Colin Inglis, who shot a 7-under 64.

The top seven qualifiers advance to the 2022 PGA Professional Championship from April 17-20 in Austin, Texas.

The second round tees off at 9 a.m. today.