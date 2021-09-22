CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On this day in 2007: Dhoni and boys defeated Australia

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): It was on this day, 14 years ago, when MS Dhoni-led India defeated Australia in the semi-finals of the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa. Interestingly, Ravi Shastri had written in an article on ESPNcricinfo how Australia were favourites going into the game. And skipper Dhoni didn't forget to remind the former India all-rounder of the same during the post-match presentation.

