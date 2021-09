The Mets’ season essentially ended with their crowning as Subway Series champions for 2021. Since winning two of three against the Yankees this month (to finish 4-2 against their crosstown rivals), the Mets have fallen into oblivion. There were four straight losses against the Cardinals that, realistically, ended their postseason chances, followed by two losses in three games against the Phillies. Then came a winless five-game swing through Boston and Milwaukee. All told, it’s a 1-10 stretch as they head into their final home series of the season, beginning with Tuesday’s doubleheader against Miami.

MLB ・ 16 HOURS AGO