Rays take Blue Jays’ card containing pitching plan, reportedly refuse to give it back

The Blue Jays are reportedly angry at the Rays after an incident from Monday’s game resulted in Tampa Bay finding — and keeping — their opponent’s pitching plan. During Monday’s game — a 6-4 win for the Rays and the first of a three-game series between the AL East teams — Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier was called out at home in the bottom of the sixth. While still down on the field, he saw a piece of paper, picked it up and took it with him to his team’s dugout, handing it to Paul Hoover, the team’s major league field coordinator. The paper was dislodged from Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk’s wristband during the play, and likely contained the team’s pitching plan against the Rays.