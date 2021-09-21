China's Millennials Embrace Local Brands As Fast Fashion Giants Like H&M Face Changing Tastes

The Latest Released Worldwide Fast Fashion market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Fast Fashion market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Fast Fashion market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Uniqlo, River Island, Bestseller, Bershka, NewYorker, Gap, rue21, Cotton On, H&M, Charlotte Russe, Pull & Bear, New Look, Zara, Primark, Esprit, Forever 21, Topshop, Miss Selfridge, C&A, Mango & Mixxo.
Comments / 0