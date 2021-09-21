China's Millennials Embrace Local Brands As Fast Fashion Giants Like H&M Face Changing Tastes

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Sept. 28, 2021: Deckers Brands‘ Andrea O’Donnell has stepped down from the position of president of fashion lifestyle to accept another opportunity, according to the company. CEO Dave Powers will assume the role in an interim basis, effective immediately. O’Donnell has held the position since 2016 and was instrumental in expanding Ugg’s business. “The Ugg brand, currently in its strongest position ever, continues to grow as a year-round global lifestyle brand...

