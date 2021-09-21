CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's Millennials Embrace Local Brands As Fast Fashion Giants Like H&M Face Changing Tastes

By South China Morning Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shifting tastes of China's millennials and growing popularity of local brands means fast fashion retailers like H&M could have a tough sell ahead of them in the world's second largest economy, as the Swedish company renews efforts to regain consumer confidence following a boycott over its comments on Xinjiang.

Taiwan slaps back China from its semiconductor technology, "You might be smart, but it doesn't mean we're dumb."

There is an increased concern that China continues to conduct operations to steal Taiwan's advanced semiconductor technology. Taiwan took action this week to stop them, implementing new laws. Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said, "Affected by the U.S.-China technology war, the development of mainland China's semiconductor industry has been obstructed, but they are still committed to the industry's development."
The Associated Press

Low-cost fashion chain H&M sees sales pick up after virus

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Low-cost fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz AB said Thursday its in-store sales rose 14% to 55.6 million kronor ($6.3 million) in the third quarter, up from 50.9 million kronor a year ago, as store sales have started to recover after the pandemic with restrictions being eased in many markets. Online sales increased even more, up 22%.
Sustainability Matters: Ugg Launches Climate-Neutral Collection, Keen Debuts Sneakers Made From Agricultural Waste + More

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Sept. 30, 2021: As a followup to its Plant Power capsule that launched in March, Ugg has debuted a new series of sustainable shoes for fall, dubbed the Icon-Impact Collection. The line includes three styles: the Fluff Sugar Cross Slide (retailing for $100), Fuzz Sugar Slide ($110) and Classic Sugar Ultra Mini ($150), available now at Ugg.com. Similar to the Plant Power capsule, the Icon-Impact shoes feature eco-friendly components such as SugarSole foam (made from sugarcane) and recycled PET (diverting...
H&M Profits Jump, But China Boycott and Rising Costs Slow Path to Recovery

After a year and a half of intermittent store closures, supply chain disruptions and pandemic-related upheaval, H&M Group’s business is mostly back on track. On Thursday, the fast-fashion giant reported earnings for the quarter ended Aug. 31, with profits up 19% to 29.6 million Swedish kronor (about $3.4 million) and net sales increasing 9% to SEK 55.59 billion ($6.31 billion). These promising results were weakened, though, by product delays, rising production costs and the company’s ongoing struggles in China, where a labor-rights boycott has severely dented sales.
Industry Moves: Andrea O’Donnell Steps Down as Deckers Fashion Lifestyle President + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Sept. 28, 2021: Deckers Brands‘ Andrea O’Donnell has stepped down from the position of president of fashion lifestyle to accept another opportunity, according to the company. CEO Dave Powers will assume the role in an interim basis, effective immediately. O’Donnell has held the position since 2016 and was instrumental in expanding Ugg’s business. “The Ugg brand, currently in its strongest position ever, continues to grow as a year-round global lifestyle brand...
Fast Fashion Market: Ready To Fly on high Growth Trends | H&M, Charlotte Russe, River Island, Uniqlo, Bestseller, Bershka

The Latest Released Worldwide Fast Fashion market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Fast Fashion market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Fast Fashion market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Uniqlo, River Island, Bestseller, Bershka, NewYorker, Gap, rue21, Cotton On, H&M, Charlotte Russe, Pull & Bear, New Look, Zara, Primark, Esprit, Forever 21, Topshop, Miss Selfridge, C&A, Mango & Mixxo.
GQLab, COACH China And ZKBox, Collaborate To Release Brand's First NFT Fashion Project In China

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZKBox, a Layer2 NFT protocol based on ZK-Rollup technology, today announced a new collaboration with luxury brand COACH China and GQLab, the content development team of GQ China, to release six limited editions of NFT artwork inspired by iconic designs from COACH's Fall 2021 collection themed "COACH Forever II." As this project's strategic technical partner, ZKBox will mint the NFTs on its platform and distribute them via an airdrop project. The partnership is both COACH China and GQLab China's first trial in the NFT space.
Greenwashing: The latest trend in fast fashion

This past August, Chinese ultra-fast fashion retailer SHEIN launched SHEINCares For Animals. Paired with an assortment of cheap T-shirts and tote bags promoting the cause, the campaign pledged to donate $300,000 to animal welfare organizations. Despite what appeared to be good intentions, this is one of the most egregious examples of greenwashing to date.
Made in Britain? Inside Boohoo’s fast fashion factories

What does the phrase ‘made in Britain’ mean today in fashion? Largely, attention on what’s left of the garment manufacturing industry in the UK is paid to the artisanal, the luxurious and the quaint. Designer labels may romanticise the production story of a scarf made from wool spun in Scottish...
The slow fashion brand changing the face of the high street

Becoming ever more environmentally conscious, we’re always considering the ways to make our new season shopping habits more friendly to the planet – and our wallets. Enter Baukjen: founded in 2012, this contemporary womenswear label has a strong focus on environmental, ethical and sustainable style. The brand is a certified B Corp with a focus on designing and producing clothing for a sustainable future. A firm favourite with fashion’s A-list including Sarah Jessica Parker and Alexa Chung, the brand’s collections are defined by timeless, carefully crafted clothes that empower women and the planet.
Is Shein an Ethical Brand? A Look Into the Fast Fashion Empire

Whether the name Shein rings a bell due to #BamaRush TikTok or because of the uproar that ensued when the company put a swastika necklace up for sale, you’ve probably heard of the controversial fast fashion brand Shein. While some people proudly share “Shein hauls” of their cheap purchases on social media, many others are opposed to Shein due to a variety of potential issues, ranging from environmental to ethical.
A local's guide to Shanghai, China

DeAille Tam is the first Michelin-starred female chef in mainland China. She left Bo Shanghai last year to launch her own restaurant, Obscura, in Shanghai, where she incorporates various Chinese culinary traditions into her innovative dishes. This interview is part of The World Made Local, a global collaboration between the...
