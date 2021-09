Automotive designer Ash Thorp from San Diego collaborated with Carlos Colorsponge figured that after the Tesla Cybertruck, Elon Musk will have no choice but to release an electric motorcycle to take on competitors, like BMW. So, the duo came up with “The Sokudo”, a stealthy carbon fiber motorcycle that can shape-shift depending on how fast it is traveling on the road. How? Its flexible chassis can fold for a more aerodynamic position at higher speeds. Read more for two more pictures and a bonus video.

