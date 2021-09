He has been a coach on NBC’s The Voice for 21 seasons, but even country singer Blake Shelton is joking about how long the network will keep him on the hit series. On Friday Shelton and the new The Voice coach, Ariana Grande, have reportedly been chatting about how she may oust him from his seat on the singing competition’s stage. Most recently, Grande shared a screenshot of a hilarious exchange between her and the country singer, which showed Shelton sending her a snapshot of an article titled, “Producers at The Voice May Replace Blake Shelton After Ariana Grande Brings Fresh Energy.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO