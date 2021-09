One of the most heartbreaking stories of the COVID-19 pandemic was Broadway actor Nick Cordero‘s struggle with the disease. He succumbed to the illness in July 2020, and his widow Amanda Kloots paid tribute to him on week two of “Dancing with the Stars” season 30 with a foxtrot to “It Had to Be You.” That was the song he sang in his audition for “Bullets Over Broadway,” the show where they met. It was also a song they danced to at their wedding. But Kloots’s performance wasn’t just a testament to her late husband. It was a testament to...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO