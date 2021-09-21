Cash Rewards Not an Inherently Improper Influence on Study Participants
It was possible to use monetary incentives to increase clinical trial recruitment without having unethical effects on participants, a study suggested. Rewards of up to $500 per participant improved enrollment in one randomized controlled trial on smoking cessation, but did not change enrollment in another trial evaluating ambulation, according to the study group led by Scott Halpern, MD, PhD, of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.www.medpagetoday.com
