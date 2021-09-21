CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cash Rewards Not an Inherently Improper Influence on Study Participants

By Lei Lei Wu
MedPage Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was possible to use monetary incentives to increase clinical trial recruitment without having unethical effects on participants, a study suggested. Rewards of up to $500 per participant improved enrollment in one randomized controlled trial on smoking cessation, but did not change enrollment in another trial evaluating ambulation, according to the study group led by Scott Halpern, MD, PhD, of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Medscape News

Paying People to Participate in Clinical Trials Is Not Unethical: Study

Paying people to participate in clinical trials remains controversial. But to date, most reservations are based on hypothetical scenarios or expert opinion with little real-world data to support them. Research released this week could change that. Investigators offered nearly 1300 participants in two clinical trials either no payment or incentives...
