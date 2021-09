The Russian government expects the country's economy to grow by 4.2% this year, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced at a meeting on Tuesday. "The recovery of the Russian economy after a rather difficult period is becoming more and more stable. By the end of this year, we expect GDP growth at 4.2%. This suggests that anti-crisis measures have proved their effectiveness," Mishustin said.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO