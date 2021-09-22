Northern Irish police arrest two more over killing of journalist Lyra McKee
By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
6 days ago
DUBLIN (Reuters) – Northern Irish police on Wednesday arresed two more men in relation to the 2019 killing of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry, whose death caused outrage in the British-run province. The men, aged 24 and 29, were arrested under the Terrorism Act by officers investigating McKee’s murder, police...
LONDON — Two men appeared in court Friday in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee, a Northern Irish journalist shot dead as she covered rioting in Londonderry in 2019. Gearoid Cavanagh, 33, and Jordan Devine, 21, were charged with murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of petrol bombs, throwing petrol bombs, arson and riot.
BELFAST, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Northern Irish police said on Thursday they had charged two men with the 2019 murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry, whose death sparked outrage in the British-run province. The men, aged 21 and 33, were also charged with rioting and possession of a firearm...
