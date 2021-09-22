CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, MA

North Shore news in briefs

Salem News
 7 days ago

The fourth Ipswich Aware Candlelight Vigil will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ipswich Center Green, next to Ipswich Visitor Center, to remember those lost to overdose, and rally through a sharing of stories, music, and resources in support of those struggling with addiction and their families. Ipswich Aware is a community based non-profit coalition working to bring resources and education programs to the greater Ipswich community to promote awareness, education, and prevention of substance abuse in our town. We strive to reduce the stigma of addiction. For more information, visit: www.ipswichaware.org or contact Ilia Stacy, executive director, at ipswichaware@gmail.com or 978-867-1037. If weather is questionable, check Ipswich Aware Facebook Page.

www.salemnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
City
Danvers, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Salem, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Salem, MA
Society
Marblehead, MA
Society
Marblehead, MA
Government
City
Marblehead, MA
City
Washington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Ipswich, MA
Government
City
Ipswich, MA
NBC News

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has no time for NBA's Covid vaccine selfishness

NBA games don’t begin until Oct. 19, but an unhealthy number of the league’s players are already refusing to get a Covid-19 vaccination. And their refusal could sabotage the 2021-22 season. Surprisingly, a small minority of anti-vax players has convinced the players' union that a vaccine mandate during a pandemic...
NBA
NBC News

Britney Spears hearing: What to expect

Britney Spears’ conservatorship is back in court this week, and while some fans hope it will be for the last time, some lawyers caution that the court has multiple options beyond ending her 13-year conservatorship. Spears’ father, James “Jamie” Spears, filed a shocking request to terminate his daughter’s conservatorship this...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Shore#Volunteers#Ballroom Dancing#Blood Transfusions#Briefs#Ipswich Visitor Center#Gartner#Physics#Wheels#Modern Dance Technique#Balinese#Peruvian#Spanish#Andalusian#Msbschedule#A Zoom Program#Flutejuice Productions#The Freedom Rides#Q A#Education Fund Grants

Comments / 0

Community Policy