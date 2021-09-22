North Shore news in briefs

The fourth Ipswich Aware Candlelight Vigil will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ipswich Center Green, next to Ipswich Visitor Center, to remember those lost to overdose, and rally through a sharing of stories, music, and resources in support of those struggling with addiction and their families. Ipswich Aware is a community based non-profit coalition working to bring resources and education programs to the greater Ipswich community to promote awareness, education, and prevention of substance abuse in our town. We strive to reduce the stigma of addiction. For more information, visit: www.ipswichaware.org or contact Ilia Stacy, executive director, at ipswichaware@gmail.com or 978-867-1037. If weather is questionable, check Ipswich Aware Facebook Page.