Ken Burns is returning to sports. Nearly 30 years after his nine-part Baseball series, and following more recent documentaries on Jack Johnson and Jackie Robinson, Burns will debut a four-part, eight-hour Muhammad Ali documentary Sunday on PBS. “This is a story of the greatest athlete of the 20th century, if not all time,” Burns said. “I’m willing to have that argument.” The project has been in development since 2014, spanning a revolution in sports docs. In 2016, ESPN’s eight-hour OJ: Made in America won an Oscar for best documentary feature. Last year, The Last Dance became ESPN’s most-watched doc as it held...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO