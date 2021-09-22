Insulin Pens Market | Global Industry Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Opportunity, Share, And Regional Forecast To 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global rugged tablets market was valued at USD 780.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.19 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 13.8%. The study covers in-depth information regarding rugged tablets which are specially designed computers which can sustain harsh environments and can be easily operated in rough conditions such as extreme temperatures, strong vibrations, dry or wet conditions. Rugged tablets comprise of 3 types- fully rugged, semi rugged, ultra-rugged. Ability of operating without any trouble in highly severe conditions, durability, availability of free apps such as Microsoft 365, TeamViewer and google drive, rise in the demand from the defence sector long lasting battery of rugged tablets are the some of the key factors propelling the market growth in the industry. However, high costs and increasing competition which affects the traditional vendors are the major hindrance for market growth during the years 2020-2028.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO