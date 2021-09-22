Unscientific Italians: Frisellian Magic

Viljandi must be a quiet place in usual times, situated down in the south of Estonia, and emanating a small town vibration. Usually its annual four-day folk festival magnetises a massive gathering, and invites multiple international acts, fully inhabiting an impressive location in the Viljandi Castle Hills. This 28th edition still seemed somewhat busy, when compared to recent times, even with its reduced attendance limit of 5000, around a fifth of the accustomed capacity. The site drops down to an idyllic river expanse, with high, clefted mounds connected by ridged walkways. In a 'normal' year, surely folks would be gambolling down these gradients, unable to fit on the pathways. There were three main outdoor stages, with additional intimate indoor theatre performances. Even amidst virus-era restrictions, the VFMF still managed to bring in artists from a significant number of lands. Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, Georgia, Hungary, Finland, Italy and Latvia were all represented, alongside a core of Estonian players.
Comments / 0