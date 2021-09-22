Unscientific Italians: Frisellian Magic

Even though it is only based on two of the label's previous releases—Wandelweiser und so weiter (2012) and Morton Feldman Piano (2019)— the reputation of Another Timbre box sets is enviably high. The music they contain, their sound quality, information, artwork and packaging all contribute to the fact that these albums are highly rated and sell like hot cakes. Like its predecessors, John Cage Number Pieces does not cast its net too wide or spread itself too thin. As its title indicates, this four-disc, five-hour-plus set focusses on the Number Pieces that John Cage composed in the final years of his life, from 1987 to 1992. These compositions are readily identifiable by their distinctive titles; so, "Three2" is the second of the pieces that Cage composed for three players while "Two3" is his third piece for two players (in these titles, the final numeral is sometimes seen placed above the line, like an index). Although Cage wrote number pieces for one player up to 108 players, this box-set only includes realisations of all those from five players up to fourteen, with a closing version of "Four5" added as a bonus but no other pieces for four players.

